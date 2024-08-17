Liverpool have booked in a fresh round of talks with the agent of Goncalo Inacio, with Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim providing a big update on the player and with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes also given surprise credit for helping move the deal along.

A new era for Liverpool FC officially gets underway on Saturday lunchtime when Arne Slot takes charge of his first competitive game as they travel to Portman Road to take on newly-promoted Ipswich Town in a tasty-looking fixture. The Reds go into the game full of confidence, having won four from four of their pre-season friendlies, taking high-profile victories over the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United along the way.

However, it is the real business for which Slot will be measured and there is big hope going into the new season that the Reds will not suffer too big a drop-off following the exit of iconic former boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season.

And while Liverpool have handled the handing of the manager’s role over superbly and with thorough professionalism, the club have not been able to follow that smooth process up on the transfers front.

Indeed, there are 132 football clubs in Europe’s top 7 leagues. 131 of them have signed players in 2024, with Liverpool being the solitary acception.

It’s not, though, through a lack of trying. New sporting director Richard Hughes believed a first deal of the summer and the new era had been done when they triggered the €60m exit clause in the deal of Martin Zubimendi and then agreed personal terms with the midfielder over the move.

Liverpool transfers: Bruno Fernandes helps Goncalo Inacio move

However, with a flight scheduled to bring him over the Merseyside, the Real Sociedad midfielder stunned the Reds by performing a U-turn and deciding to stay where he was.

And while the Reds were understood to be ready to make one final appeal to the Euro 2024 winner over the move, it’s expected that their approaches will again be rebuffed with the player’s mind made up and looking set to agree a new deal Sociedad instead.

And while Liverpool are now unlikely to sign another midfielder this summer as Slot looks to work with what he has, the Reds have other irons in the fire.

One of those, Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is one player of strong interest, though a deal for him is complicated by the fact that they would like to send him on loan for one, possibly two seasons first as they look to finalise extremely early a succession plan for Alisson Becker.

The Reds have so far seen one offer rejected, with Valencia understood to be open to his sale but holding out for a fee of around €40m (£34.1m).

The first Liverpool signing, though, could come from across the Iberian border with the Reds now firmly setting their sights on Sporting Lisbon defender Inacio.

The 22-year-old centre-half has been on their radar for some time, though that interest had been placed on the backburner for the time being.

However, that move has now catapulted right to the top of their agenda again – thanks in no small part to captain of their great rivals, Fernandes.

With the midfielder’s agent, Miguel Pinho, in England to finalise a contract extension for his client at Manchester United, the Reds used the opportunity to meet up with him at an undisclosed location, to discuss the parameters around a possible move to Anfield for Inacio.

Goncalo Inacio transfer: Ruben Amorim drops hint

And with Fernandes telling the player the English game would suit him, the Reds have real belief a deal can be pulled off.

Those hopes have gained further belief amid claims that Sporting are now willing to negotiate a fee in the region of €45m (£38.4m) – a fee much more to their liking and with the Reds previously baulking at the 11-times capped international’s €60m (£51.1m) exit clause the Portuguese giants were sticking to.

As a result, hopes are growing that Inacio can become the first signing of the Slot era and the Reds are understood to have booked in a fresh round of talks with Sporting to try and iron out an exact fee as well as a payment structure over the deal.

In the meantime, Sporting coach Amorim – who himself could have ended up at Anfield himself this summer had Liverpool followed up on their initial interest and not instead favoured Slot – has himself hinted that a possible deal could be in the works.

“A lot of news has already come out,” Amorim told O Jogo when asked about the Inacio rumors. “I don’t know if there have been negotiations. Inacio will play tomorrow. He’s ready whatever happens in the market.”

The defending Primeira Liga champions are at away at Nacional on Saturday evening (18.00, BST), having opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Rio Ave last week.