Liverpool have been told they could only persuade Mohamed Salah to stick around for another season at Anfield beyond this one if they decide to sack Arne Slot – while a former Reds star has weighed up whether the Egyptian’s actions this term will tarnish his legendary status at Anfield.

Salah has proved to be one of the greatest players in Premier League history, scoring an incredible 251 goals across his 424 appearances for the club so far. Having won eight major honours and, while contributing another 118 assists in those games, the Egyptian’s place in Liverpool folklore is assured.

But with his deal on Merseyside due to expire in summer 2027 and with the player earlier this season falling out with manager Arne Slot after he was axed from the side for three straight games, resulting in a very public “thrown me under the bus” tantrum, speculation that his time at Anfield could be coming to a close has been ramped up.

And while the two men have since made things up and Salah has been restored to the side, there is still a strong belief that this summer will finally see a parting of ways after nine, largely glorious years with the club.

While former Reds star Danny Murphy thinks the endgame for Salah is in sight, he did suggest in an interview with Bestbettingsites that he could yet remain, though only if Slot departed as manager first.

“I think so, yeah [he will leave this summer]. I know he’s contracted longer, but with what’s gone on, how the team’s performed and how he’s performed, I think it would surprise most people if he stayed for another year.

“The only caveat would be if a new manager came in and really wanted to build a team around him, try to get one more year out of him and have that conversation. I don’t know Mo Salah personally, but maybe he’d be given a new impetus, a new lease of life, with a different manager.

“It seems that although he’s played since he came back from AFCON, things maybe aren’t the same as before. We don’t think there’s been an apology – we haven’t heard of that – but they’ve got on with it for the good of the club.

“Inevitably, as you get older, you probably struggle, like most of us did, to come to terms with the fact that you’re not necessarily as important, that you don’t play every game and every minute, no matter what you’ve done before. Even though what he’s done before is phenomenal. I think it would be a surprise if he’s still wearing a Liverpool shirt at the beginning of next season….”

Mo Salah: Have selfish actions tarnished his Liverpool legacy?

The question was also put to Murphy if Salah has stained his legacy at Anfield by speaking out so publicly against the club and whether Steven Gerrard’s place as the club’s greatest ever player remains untouched as a result.

Giving an honest answer, Murphy continued: “I think Stevie will always be thought of more fondly, mainly because he’s one of their own, a Scouser through and through, and he dragged the team through a very difficult period more or less on his own. Whereas Salah did have the help of [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino and others during that successful period.

“I don’t think this particular outburst, or some of his selfishness over the last year or 18 months in interviews and the way he’s acted at times – whether that’s on the bench or coming off – will damage his legacy. I still think he’ll be thought of very highly. He’ll still be loved and adored by millions of Liverpool fans across the planet because of what he’s contributed over a long period of time. And you’re not always appreciated as much until you’ve left.”

Murphy continued: “The biggest compliment you can pay Mo Salah is that when you talk about the greatest ever Liverpool teams, and you’re talking about some phenomenal players over the decades, he’s in the conversation. The fact that he’s in that conversation puts him in a very elite group of players who are adored and who’ve contributed massively to Liverpool’s success during their period. So I don’t think his legacy will be tarnished by anything he’s done.

“But in terms of the comparison with Stevie, you’re talking about a Scouser captain at his club, playing there his whole career and dragging Liverpool through so many moments to get silverware, to create memories and history for the club, which Mo hasn’t quite achieved in the same way in the biggest finals.”

