Two attackers on Liverpool watchlist as Michael Edwards plans to go with a bang

Two attackers are reportedly on the watchlist of Liverpool, despite sporting director Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp not having any plans for January arrivals in 2022.

The Reds, like many of their Premier League rivals, are not too keen on doing business in the January transfer. However, they did make a splurge in 2021 when Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak were signed. And while those two can hardly been considered a success at Anfield, Virgil van Dijk, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez have all arrived in January in previous seasons.

But a repeat deal next month is not on the agenda, according to the Liverpool Echo.

“Barring the most jarring of injury crises, Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards will not be scouring the market or dashing around on deadline day in 2022,” claims the local paper.

Even though Klopp is likely to be without Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita for the majority of January, Liverpool will keep their powder dry.

Liverpool though look likely to have Salah available against Chelsea. The Reds, according to the Daily Mirror, have come to an agreement with Egyptian FA. That will mean the Blues releasing Salah immediately after the game on January 2.

Liverpool boss: ‘I like Bowen a lot’

But Edwards does have players of interest before he departs Anfield next summer. Edwards though will be eager to go out with a bang and line up a number of deals which will strengthen Klopp’s hand.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen “continues to be a player of interest” to the Liverpool hierarchy. The former Hull forward was linked with the club in the summer.

The 24-year-old emerged on the Reds’ radar back in July. The Athletic’s James Pearce revealed Bowen was admired at Anfield.

Ahead of last month’s meeting with the Hammers, Klopp admitted: “I like Bowen a lot.

Raphinha link to Bayern Munich

“He made his way up from Hull and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps.”

Meanwhile, Leeds talisman Raphinha is another who is “being assessed” at Anfield.

The Brazilian has been Leeds’ standout man this season with eight goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season.

The report claims the 24-year-old “will not be moving to Anfield in the winter”. But he is a player of interest for the Reds.

Brazilian outlet TNT Sports claimed on Christmas Eve that Bayern Munich were stepping up their interest in Raphinha. So much so that the outlet reported a January move to the Bundesliga side had been concluded next month for a fee of £42m.

Leeds though would be loathed to sell him in the midst of a relegation battle.

While the Yorkshire Evening Post claim Bayern are yet to register their interest in the player.

