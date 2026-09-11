Andoni Iraola call on Liverpool’s ‘main star’ described as ‘strange’ with THREE pundits noticing HUGE deficiency

Micah Richards has given his verdict on Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola’s decision to deploy Bradley Barcola on the right wing against Atletico Madrid, with fellow pundits Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker pointing out where the winger needs to improve.

Barcola made his first start for Liverpool this week since his £123million move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The France international winger started on the right wing against Atletico at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Barcola, who made his Liverpool debut last week when he came on as a substitute against Ipswich Town, came off against Atletico after 60 minutes.

While the winger, who had won the Champions League with PSG in the past two seasons, was quick and looked very good with the ball and without it, he failed to score despite having three shots, of which two were on target.

Former England international strikers Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker believe that Barcola needs to work on his finishing, while ex-Manchester City star Micah Richards is surprised that Liverpool manager Iraola deployed the winger on the right flank despite the left behind his favoured position.

Against Atletico, Rio Ngumoha played on the left wing in the absence of the injured Cody Gakpo, while Alexander Isak was the number nine and Florian Wirtz played in the number 10 role.

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Bradley Barcola performance for Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid analysed

Lineker said on The Rest Is Football: “I think it was very similar to what we have seen from Barcola, you know, quick, dangerous.

“Final finish wasn’t quite there.

“That’s the one aspect of his game he needs to improve on now.”

Shearer responded: “Yeah, I think everything else was superb.

“Work rate, his ability, technique, touch, going past players.

“There’s no doubt he will excite, but you would hope that those numbers will improve and have to improve because that’s the one thing that you would say to him is not quite up to scratch yet.

“But everything else is superb, I think.”

Richard noted: “Another thing on that, though, just quickly before we move on.

“Rio Ngumoha played really well, but surely if you buy a player for £100m, what was it, £125m, £127m, whatever it was, you put him in their favoured position.

“Like, I don’t remember the last time he played on the right.

“Yes, if he comes on as a sub for PSG in recent seasons, he might have to, with Doue playing or Kvaratskhelia’s playing, I get it, but he’s the main star.

“Surely, put him in his best position, which I found was a little bit strange.

“But in the end, it worked, so, you know.”

It is not just Shearer and Lineker who noticed that Barcola’s finishing needs some work, with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood also making a similar observation after the game on Wednesday.

Sherwood said about Barcola on Sky Sports News (10:04pm, September 9, 2026): “No, it wasn’t a good night.

“He had a lot of opportunities.

“He looked a threat, but he had a few opportunities bearing down Oblak and he just couldn’t find the finish.

“He’s not a fantastic finisher, I have to say that.

“A few sitters he missed tonight.

“The good thing about him is that he stretches defenders.

“He runs without the ball, so you don’t have to take possession of the ball and dribble.

“He goes, checks and makes good runs.”

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