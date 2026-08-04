Liverpool to bid for Bradley Barcola in stunning double deal as ‘official’ talks start

Liverpool are going all out to sign Bradley Barcola this summer

A journalist thinks a second winger could follow Bradley Barcola to Liverpool this summer, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks between the Reds and Paris Saint-Germain over the Frenchman have begun.

Liverpool hoped to sign Yan Diomande earlier this summer but were snubbed by the Ivorian, who is now in talks to join Real Madrid instead. That transfer miss saw Andoni Iraola’s side turn their attention to PSG ace Barcola.

The 23-year-old is open to leaving PSG to become a guaranteed starter at another major European club. PSG, meanwhile, are closing in on the signings of Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts to bolster their winger ranks.

Football Insider reported recently that Liverpool are ‘preparing an opening offer’ for Barcola.

PSG value him at a huge €150m (£128.5m), while Liverpool are open to paying €100m (£86m) to secure his services.

During an interview with Anfield Index, Liverpool reporter David Lynch was asked if a second winger could follow Barcola to Merseyside this summer. He replied: “I think so. And again, kind of further to conversations I’ve had today, I think that’s the mindset as well.

“There really is a feeling they need to add more in attack, and that’s not just kind of one in, one out with Barcola.

“I think there’s a feeling that they absolutely have to, you know, get Barcola over the line and then kind of see where they’re up to, but to add more because they feel like they’re a little bit short in that area.”

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz this summer but need yet more attacking reinforcements even after Barcola.

Lynch does not name any specific targets, though Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh is one player Liverpool hold concrete interest in.

While Barcola mainly likes to play off the left, Minteh is a right winger, which means he would be a natural fit to replace Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool first looked at Minteh during Arne Slot’s time in charge, and they have maintained such interest even after the Dutchman’s sacking.

Minteh already has Premier League experience, which means it should not take him long to adapt, should he make the switch to Anfield.

Although, Brighton are expected to demand £70m before selling the 22-year-old.

Returning to Barcola, Romano said on Monday: “The update I can give you today is that Liverpool and PSG are now in official club-to-club talks.

“So official conversations, Liverpool and PSG for Bradley Barcola, have started, and including the indication from Liverpool to PSG of the intention to bid for Barcola.

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Bradley Barcola wants Liverpool move – Fabrizio Romano

“So PSG are aware of everything, informed directly by Liverpool, the relationship is good between the two clubs.

“The initial indications from Liverpool are far away from the bid PSG expected, so this is why I keep saying Barcola to Liverpool is not an imminent here we go, not today or not tomorrow.

“In terms of financials and numbers, they are still far away after these first official talks.

“But the conversations will continue because Liverpool want Barcola, and because Barcola loves the idea of joining Liverpool.

“Personal terms will not be an issue, the player is super tempted by this project. So this deal is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have set Tottenham Hotspur a condition to sign Cody Gakpo.