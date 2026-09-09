Andoni Iraola issues Bradley Barcola and Cody Gakpo injury update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has allayed fears over long-term injuries to Bradley Barcola and Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo did not feature for Liverpool in their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Iraola used Rio Ngumoha on the left wing in place of the Netherlands international winger.

Barcola, who joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain for £123million in the summer transfer window, started on the right wing against Atletico.

The France international winger, though, had to come off on the hour mark due to injury.

Gakpo has been (arguably) Liverpool’s best player so far this season, while Barcola is going to be massive for Iraola’s team.

Liverpool fans would be worried with the current situation of Barcola and Gakpo, but Iraola has allayed those concerns.

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Andoni Iraola has positive update on Gakpo and Barcola

Iraola said ahead of the game, as quoted on Liverpool’s official website: “Cody finished the game the other day against Ipswich with some adductor issues. Both sides.

“Nothing specific.

“[It is] not a proper injury.

“But we didn’t want to risk him, and I think it makes sense he can rest and hope we can recover him.

“If it’s not for the weekend, it’s for the next one.

“But I think even for the weekend he has a chance.”

Iraola said about possible injuries after the match, as quoted on BBC Sport: “No, just cramps, especially with Bradley.

“We are kind of rushing him a little bit.

“We wanted him there, but at the end we decided to say give us what you have then that’s the most he has.

“Let’s see how they recover for the next one.”

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