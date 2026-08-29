Liverpool confirm Bradley Barcola agreement as Tottenham learn Cody Gakpo stance

Liverpool have finalised their agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola, TEAMtalk understands, while the Reds have softened their stance on Cody Gakpo’s potential departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Barcola deal is now set at £123million, which includes add-ons, and will make the PSG winger the second-most expensive signing in British football history, behind only Liverpool’s £125million outlay on Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last summer.

Barcola is now heading to Merseyside to undergo his medical ahead of signing a five-year contract that is already in place.

The arrival of Barcola could also have a major impact on the future of Gakpo, with TEAMtalk speaking to sources about the Netherlands international’s situation.

The 27-year-old has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants to leave the club and specifically wants to join Tottenham.

Tottenham have already agreed terms in principle with Gakpo and, crucially, we understand that reaching an agreement with Liverpool would not be an issue, with the north London club prepared to pay a fee in excess of £60million.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool REVIVE collapsed winger signing after Iraola request and price drop

Liverpool stance on selling Cody Gakpo to Tottenham

Liverpool’s stance on selling Gakpo has, however, been one of resistance.

That position has now softened to a certain extent, with the Reds prepared to allow him to leave, but only if they can bring in another forward following Barcola’s arrival.

Liverpool do have an interest in Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, while they have also made contact over Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who Newcastle United are attempting to sign.

With just days of the transfer window remaining, Liverpool are assessing whether they need to make another attacking addition before sanctioning Gakpo’s departure.

We understand that the Reds have no qualms about keeping Gakpo if the right replacement cannot be secured.

Indeed, his performance in Liverpool’s opening game of the season has reinforced that stance, with Gakpo scoring in their entertaining 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

Therefore, Liverpool remain comfortable with the Dutchman staying at Anfield, despite his preference to move to Tottenham.

The arrival of Barcola gives Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola another major attacking option, but the Reds do not want to leave themselves short if Gakpo departs.

The situation means Gakpo’s future does depend on Liverpool’s ability to complete another forward signing before Tuesday’s deadline.

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano reveals Tottenham response to Sunderland offer for Kevin Danso