Liverpool: Bradley Barcola explains why he can’t handle the Premier League

Bradley Barcola has explained why he’s labouring for Liverpool in the Premier League so far.

Liverpool chased Barcola throughout the summer, ultimately making the France international the second most expensive signing in their history at £123m. Unfortunately for the Reds, Barcola has looked more like a £12.3m player thus far.

The 24-year-old is still to register a goal or assist for his new club, and on Sunday, the winger’s only positive moments came while defending deep within his own half.

Barcola was easily neutralised from an attacking standpoint, with Jamie Carragher amongst his most vocal critics on Sunday.

It’s a situation that once again calls into question the logic in spending big money on non-Premier League players.

It’s no secret the Premier League is by far and a way the strongest league in world football. Accordingly, average EPL players look like world-beaters when leaving, and superstars from abroad look like journeymen when arriving.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Barcola shed light on what specifically he’s struggling with in the English top flight right now.

“Ligue 1 is very physical. But here, I would say it’s more physical in terms of the running you have to do. The games are end-to-end.

“The intensity is so high. But that’s also why I came here. It’s a new challenge for me to take on.”

Liverpool’s hope, obviously, will be Barcola eventually gets to grips with Premier League football, unlike Florian Wirtz where there’s already a sense he never will.

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Bradley Barcola panned for impotent Man City display

Three separate outlets, the Daily Mail, Daily Express, and BBC Sport, all gave Barcola a match rating of five out of ten for his display versus City.

The Mail justified their lowly score when stating: ‘Had one or two nice moments but Iraola will be demanding much more from the £123million signing. Has not got going in a red shirt yet.’

BBC Sport wrote: ‘Sharp on the ball and did his defensive duties but, like Wirtz, must to do more in the final third.’

The Express concluded: ‘Put the hard work in defensively but didn’t offer enough in attack. Too often pushed onto his weaker left foot. Good work to pinch the ball and feed [Lewis] Koumas for a chance in the 48th minute.’

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to Austria to face LASK in the Champions League on Wednesday.

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