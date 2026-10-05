French media react to Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola display vs Belgium

Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola failed to impress the French media with his performance against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Monday evening.

Barcola started for France against Belgium at Stade de France in the League A Group 1 game.

France manager Zinedine Zidane deployed the Liverpool star on the left of a front-three in a 4-3-3 formation.

Zidane took off the former Paris Saint-Germain winger after 72 minutes, with France going on to win the match 4-1.

France were 1-0 down at half-time and started scoring their goals from 77 minutes – after Barcola had been taken off.

Barcola, who joined Liverpool from PSG for £123million in the summer transfer window, did not have a great game.

During his time on the pitch at Stade de France, Barcola took two shots of which one was on target.

The 24-year-old Liverpool winger created one chance and played a total of 31 passes with a pass accuracy of 83.9 per cent.

The French media were not overly impressed with Barcola’s performance against Belgium.

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Bradley Barcola had ‘inaccuracies in the final pass’

FootMercato gave Barcola 3.5 out of 10 in their Player Ratings and noted: ‘On his left wing, the Liverpool player, like his attacking partners, had very little space to make an impact.

‘Not helped by his left-back, he was nevertheless able to be played through on a few occasions.

‘But as is often the case with the former PSG and Lyon player, his lightning-fast bursts of speed were followed by inaccuracies in the final pass.

‘As a result, Les Bleus almost always attacked down the right flank.’

RMC Sport were more generous and gave Barcola 6 out of 10.

The French news outlet observed: ‘The Liverpool winger started with two good runs down the wing and some crosses that didn’t find their target.

‘He was one of the few players making runs in behind the defence.

‘Very generous in his defensive efforts, he missed a one-on-one opportunity from a tight angle after fifteen minutes.

‘He was very provocative and had a deflected shot that went just wide before going out of play.’

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