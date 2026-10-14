French media react to Bradley Barcola hattrick for Liverpool v LASK

Bradley Barcola achieved a notable feat for the first time in his career when helping Liverpool put six goals past LASK in the Champions League, and the French media were suitably impressed.

Much has been made of Barcola’s slow start to life at Anfield, and that’s perhaps to be expected when you cost £123m. Indeed, players who move for such big fees are supposed to hit the ground running, and entering Liverpool’s clash with LASK in Austria, Barcola was still to score or provide an assist for the Reds.

That all changed on Wednesday evening, and in emphatic fashion too.

The France international scored three times in Liverpool’s 6-3 victory, and in the process, Barcola also notched the first hattrick of his professional career.

The reaction from French outlet FootMercato spoke volumes, with Barcola understandably the focal point of their assessment of the contest.

French media react to Bradley Barcola hattrick

They began: ‘Bradley Barcola has finally launched his English adventure. Scoring a resounding hat-trick against LASK in the Champions League, the French international has regained his confidence. A liberation.’

The strength of the opposition will be a stick used to beat Barcola with, though from a confidence-building perspective, there could have been no better display.

FootMercato added: ‘It will certainly be necessary to put Bradley Barcola’s performance tonight into perspective given the adversity he faced, but to restore confidence, it’s hard to imagine a better way.’

Barcola’s lack of goals and assists in the Premier League comes at a time when fellow £100m-plus player, Florian Wirtz, is also struggling in the English top flight.

And despite Wirtz being at Liverpool a year longer than Barcola, the report claimed it was the Frenchman who effectively served as Liverpool’s leader in attack on Wednesday evening.

‘This drought was certainly worrying considering the expectations placed on him,’ they stated.

‘Starting this Wednesday against LASK in the Champions League, Barcola knew he had a lot to prove.

‘Especially since, within an attack composed of Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha, and Lewis Koumas, he was almost the leader.’

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FootMercato then claimed the different nature of Barcola’s goals proved the Frenchman is a complete forward.

The report continued: ‘The Frenchman didn’t just open his account. He simply scored the first hat trick of his career!

‘Three goals, three different ways of finding the back of the net, and above all, a demonstration of his full attacking range.

‘For his first goal, Barcola displayed his spontaneity, taking the ball first time and firing a shot into the far corner.

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‘For his second, perfectly set up by Florian Wirtz, he controlled the ball with a deft touch and calmly slotted home a left-footed shot across goal.

‘Finally, for his third goal, the former PSG player transformed into a true poacher, pouncing at the far post to meet a cross.’

Liverpool winger’s attitude praised

Barcola’s best moments in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City all came in his own half when dutifully tracking back and aiding Milos Kerkez in defence.

Again, Barcola’s attitude was praised: ‘But beyond his three goals, it was Bradley Barcola’s attitude that truly stood out.

‘Where he sometimes seemed hesitant and lacking in confidence during his first few appearances for Liverpool, the 24-year-old winger this time played with newfound freedom.

‘Dynamic and always looking to create openings, he was a constant threat, even earning him the UEFA Man of the Match award.

‘One play perfectly encapsulates this newfound confidence: in the opposition’s penalty area, the Frenchman executed a nutmeg followed by a studs-up tackle before unleashing a shot.

‘A daring move that would likely have been more difficult to attempt just a few weeks earlier.

‘With ten dribbles attempted and five shots on goal, Barcola gave the impression of rediscovering the instinct and carefree spirit that had been his greatest strength.’

FootMercato concluded their verdict on Barcola by writing: ‘Obviously, he will now have to confirm this against much tougher opponents and prove that this evening wasn’t just a fluke.

‘But after several weeks of doubt and criticism, Barcola needed a benchmark performance. And it’s hard to imagine a better way to finally kick-start his Liverpool adventure.’