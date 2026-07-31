Bayern Munich take steps to sign Bradley Barcola and stop Liverpool transfer

Bayern Munich have made an effort to beat Liverpool to the signature of Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window, according to a German journalist, who has also analysed the chances of Andoni Iraola’s side missing out on the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain winger to the German giants.

On July 28, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool believe that they are the frontrunners for Barcola.

Sources have told us that Barcola has informed PSG that he does not want to sign a new contract.

PSG, who won Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season, are ready to sell Barcola this summer.

However, we understand that the French giants want €170million (£146m, $194m) for the winger, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Barcola wants to join Liverpool.

Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation of Barcola, according to the German media.

The Bundesliga champions view Barcola as a potential replacement for Michael Olise, who is on the radar of Real Madrid.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has now reported that Bayern have made contact with Barcola and have asked about his situation.

However, the winger is too expensive for Bayern, with Falk claiming that he is closer to a move to Liverpool than to a switch to the Bavarian powerhouse.

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Liverpool ahead of Bayern Munich in Bradley Barcola race

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “Bayern Munich are following this potential transfer of Bradley Barcola to Liverpool.

“Last summer, and the summer before, they were always in contact with the Frenchman’s management.

“The 23-year-old is a player on the shortlist, and even this summer they knocked on Barcola’s door to check his situation and what his feelings were for the future, as his current contract runs out in 2028.

“There are no negotiations with PSG, at the moment, for a contract extension, so he’s getting cheaper and cheaper every year.

“The left-sided winger is too expensive this summer for Bayern Munich, but it’s a pity that he’s not too expensive for Liverpool right now!

“They are closer to this deal.

“Yan Diomande, it seems, will be signing for Real Madrid, so Liverpool really need a player like Barcola now.

“Bayern, on the other hand, could use a player like this in the future.

“We don’t know what’s happening with Michael Olise long-term.

“This summer, of course, we know he’s staying put, but next summer the big question will be whether Olise signs a new contract or if Bayern will be forced to sell him.

“The number one option to replace Michael Olise would be, as far as Bayern Munich are concerned, Bradley Barcola.

“If Liverpool are there, however, and if he’s signing for the Reds, there’s no chance for Bayern.

“But next summer, there could be a chance if he’s staying in Paris for another season.”

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