Bradley Barcola NOT Mo Salah replacement at Liverpool as Sky Sports pundit highlights glaring flaw

Tim Sherwood was critical of Bradley Barcola after watching the Liverpool winger in action against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, as the former Paris Saint-Germain star did not look like he could replace Mohamed Salah.

Barcola started for Liverpool in their Champions League game against Atletico on Wednesday evening.

It was the winger’s first start for Andoni Iraola’s side since joining the Reds from PSG in the summer transfer window for £123million.

Barcola came off the bench against Ipswich Town in the Premier League last week and impressed former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes.

Against Atletico, Iraola deployed Barcola on the right wing, with Florian Wirtz playing as the number 10 and Alexander Isak up front as the number nine.

Rio Ngumoha was deployed as the left winger for Liverpool, with Cody Gakpo missing the game due to injury.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Sherwood was following the match for Sky Sports News, and he was less than impressed with Barcola missing chances to score.

The 24-year-old France international winger took three shots, of which two were on target.

Sherwood said about Barcola on Sky Sports News (10:04pm, September 9, 2026): “No, it wasn’t a good night.

“He had a lot of opportunities.

“He looked a threat, but he had a few opportunities bearing down Oblak and he just couldn’t find the finish.

“He’s not a fantastic finisher, I have to say that.

“A few sitters he missed tonight.

“The good thing about him is that he stretches defenders.

“He runs without the ball, so you don’t have to take possession of the ball and dribble.

“He goes, checks and makes good runs.”

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Bradley Barcola set for Liverpool stay on right flank

Barcola prefers to play on the left wing, but Gakpo has been superb for Liverpool so far this season.

With the Netherlands international winger set to continue on the left wing when he is back from injury, Barcola will have to operate on the right flank.

For years, Liverpool did not have to worry about their right wing, with Mohamed Salah banging in goals for fun from that position.

Former Everton striker Andy Gray believes that Barcola will start for Liverpool regardless.

Gray said on talkSPORT (8:52pm, September 9, 2026): “Listen, I think at the moment, if the front three are fit, then Gakpo plays instead of Ngumoha.

“That’s what I would say because the kid’s learning his game, and he is learning every play.

“Munoz is available.

“I guess you don’t pay £100million to buy a player and don’t pick him.

“And so Barcola will have to start, and then there’s a case of who starts.

“At the moment, Gakpo would start because of the form he has been in the beginning of the season.”

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