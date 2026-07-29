Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool Bradley Barcola ‘personal terms’ claim

Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool would not have any problems in agreeing personal terms with Bradley Barcola, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have reportedly made a massive offer for the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

On July 28, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool believe that they are leading the race for Barcola.

Although Arsenal are still interested in the PSG winger, Liverpool have confidence of getting a deal done for the France international winger.

We understand that Barcola has informed PSG that he wants to leave in the summer transfer window.

Bailey has also reported that Barcola views Liverpool as his preferred destination.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Barcola wants to go Liverpool and would have no issue in agreeing on personal terms with the Premier League giants.

Bradley Barcola wants to join Liverpool

Romano said about Barcola, Liverpool and PSG on his YouTube channel: “Basically, the situation is that Liverpool want Barcola.

“Liverpool have Barcola as a top priority.

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool.

“Barcola loves Liverpool project and is very tempted about the opportunity to play for Liverpool.

“So, there is no doubt that personal terms can be agreed.

“There will be no problem, no issue, but, as of today, they have yet to reach an agreement on the numbers.

“They will start soon.

“I don’t see any issue, I don’t see any problems.

“Again, Barcola is tempted by Liverpool, and because this story has been reported here several times, so Liverpool want the player.

“The only news from the recent days is that Barcola will not put pen to paper, will not sign any new deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

“And this is obviously facilitating his exit, but still you need to put a lot of money into Paris Saint-Germain pockets, and so we have to see what’s going to happen in the club-to-club negotiations.

“PSG will not make things easy in terms of money.

“Obviously, they consider Barcola a fantastic player.

“Basically, the whole European top clubs are looking for wingers.

“Barcola is young, is a serial winner, is a top talent is a top player, so PSG will ask for a lot of money.

“So, it’s going to be on Liverpool to decide how much they can invest, if they can match valuations.

“On personal terms, don’t expect any problems, but for sure, Liverpool are going to work hard in the next days, in the next weeks to understand what can happen there.”

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Liverpool ready record-breaking Barcola bid – report

Romano’s claim about Barcola and Liverpool regarding personal terms comes in the wake of a report claiming that the Reds are ready to make a massive offer to PSG for the winger.

According to DaveOCKop, Liverpool are planning to bid a total of €150million (£128.5m, $171m) for Barcola.

It would be a record-breaking offer from the Reds, who paid £125m to Newcastle United in the summer of 2025 for Alexander Isak.

Liverpool, who appointed Andoni Iraola as their manager earlier this summer, are ready to pay €110 million for the winger upfront.

The report has added: ‘The structure of the deal also includes performance-based bonuses, with an additional €20 million tied to domestic league success and a further €20 million linked to Champions League achievements.’

However, we understand that it would still fall short of PSG’s valuation of Barcola, with last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners looking for €170m (£146m, $194m) for the winger.

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