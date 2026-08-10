PSG react to Liverpool’s ‘indicated proposal’ for Bradley Barcola – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the response that Liverpool have received from Paris Saint-Germain from their opening conversations over bringing Bradley Barcola to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 8 that Liverpool are in talks with PSG over a deal for Barcola.

Sources have told us that Andoni Iraola’s side are now considering making a bid for the France international winger.

Barcola has already decided that he will not sign a new contract with PSG.

We understand that Barcola is willing to move to Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes.

PSG, though, are adamant that they will not sell Barcola for anything less than €150million (£128.5m, $173.3m).

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that while Liverpool remain in talks with PSG over Barcola, the Reds have been told by last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners that they need to pay more than what they are willing to at the moment.

DON’T MISS: Andoni Iraola makes worrying Liverpool admission to FSG as Anfield exit slips away for £34m star

Liverpool need to improve ‘indicated proposal’ for Bradley Barcola

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Bradley Barcola, my understanding is that Liverpool remain in active talks in daily talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

“So, the conversations are ongoing.

“Then financially there is still no agreement, so we need to be patient, but personal terms, not an issue at all, and Liverpool remain in active talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola.

“Liverpool know that they need to improve their opening conversations, indicated proposal, because from my information, Liverpool didn’t send an official bid to Paris Saint-Germain.

“There were reports of Liverpool sending an official bid and then telling PSG they don’t have the money – I am told that this is not the case.

“Liverpool started official club-to-club talks.

“They indicated some numbers, still far away from what Paris Saint-Germain want.

“This is from the start of last week, so some time ago.

“Now Liverpool remain in conversations with PSG.

“Obviously, if PSG can land Ferran Torres after Akliouche and eventually also Mika Godts, obviously, it’s going to be a lot of strikers, and so this could facilitate the move of Bradley Barcola to Liverpool.”

READ NEXT: Virgil van Dijk tells Andoni Iraola what he truly thinks of Ronald Araujo as Liverpool medical imminent