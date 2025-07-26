Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes wants to bring a Paris Saint-Germain star to Anfield as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, according to a report, but the Premier League champions may end up getting Rodrygo from Real Madrid instead.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season, Liverpool have been hugely active in the summer transfer window and have spent close to £300million (€343m, $403m) on new signings, including Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong. The Reds are not done yet, though, with manager Arne Slot and sporting director Hughes planning to make a British record bid for Alexander Isak after the striker told Newcastle United that he wants to join the Reds.

Liverpool are also in the market for a left-winger because of speculation on the future of Luis Diaz.

Diaz has already told Liverpool that he wants to leave for Bayern Munich, who are now in the ‘decisive stage’ of talks with the Reds after having had an initial bid for the Colombia international turned down earlier this month.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 20 that Liverpool have identified Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Diaz.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid want over €90million (£78m / $105m) for Rodrygo and will also demand add-ons on top.

ESPN has backed our report about Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo, adding the Brazil international forward’s ‘versatility, experience and profile’ are very appealing to the Premier League champions.

However, according to the report, PSG winger Bradley Barcola is Liverpool’s first-choice left-winger target.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is reportedly ‘a big fan’ of Barcola, who played predominantly as a left-winger for PSG last season and scored 21 goals and gave 21 assists in 64 appearances last season.

Despite Hughes’s desire to bring the 22-year-old France international winger to Anfield this summer, the Liverpool sporting director ‘knows’ that PSG will not sell the youngster.

Liverpool’s interest in Barcola was first reported in June, with the British media claiming that the Reds were ready to pay £100m (€114.4m, $134.4m) for the Frenchman.

The French media, though, immediately claimed that Barcola wants to stay at PSG, with the French and European champions not looking to sell the youngster either.

Arsenal boost for Liverpool in Rodrygo race

Rodrygo is one of the best players in Europe who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career.

The Brazilian has operated mainly on the right of Madrid’s attack and as a centre-forward, and his desire is to play on the left.

A move to Liverpool would be tempting for Rodrygo, especially as he would replace Diaz in the team.

Liverpool’s quest to sign Rodrygo has also received a boost by Arsenal’s reluctance to go big for the Brazilian because of the total cost involved, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs told Latte Firm: “I think Arsenal love Rodrygo, there’s no denying that, but for it to happen, Trossard or Martinelli must depart and the overall package would have to be deemed valuable.

“Andrea Berta proved with Viktor Gyokeres that he can drive prices down; the end deal was actually five million less, and that’s Andrea Berta all over – a bit of a maverick in the market.

“If he says he wants to leave, Real are open to sell for around €90m (£78m, $104.5m), but you’ve got the wage and the agent fees, so Arsenal don’t see a great deal of value in the deal.

“If they’re going to move, they will need to bring in an important fee for either Trossard or Martinelli and secondly, Berta would have to work his magic to try and drive the overall cost of the deal down.”

