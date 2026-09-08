Paul Scholes gives one-word verdict on Bradley Barcola at Liverpool

Paul Scholes has shared his opinion on whether or not Bradley Barcola will be a success at Liverpool, as Reds manager Andoni Iraola suggests when the winger could make his full debut for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool signed Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Barcola, who won the Champions League with PSG in the last two seasons, cost Liverpool a total of £123million in transfer fees.

The winger did not have a pre-season with Liverpool and made his debut against Ipswich Town last week.

Barcola came on as a substitute for Victor Munoz after 64 minutes at Portman Road, as Liverpool won the Premier League game last Friday 2-0.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes has already been impressed with Barcola and believes that the 24-year-old will be a “hit” at Anfield.

When asked on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast whether Barcola would be a hit or a miss at Liverpool, Scholes said: “Stop saying the money.

“It’s irrelevant.

“Hit.

“He even showed the other night – I know it’s Ipswich away but the kid that young, he hadn’t kicked a ball since the World Cup wherever it was, the semi-final or the third-four playoff, I should say, against England.

“Yeah, he looks really…”

Scholes’s former Man Utd teammate Nicky Butt quipped: “Top, top, top.”

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Bradley Barcola could start vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool will return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League.

Ahead of the game, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has suggested that Barcola could start.

Iraola said when asked if Barcola is ready to start: “I think he is ready for more minutes.

“He has been training quite normally, the only thing is he hasn’t had the pre-season minutes that players have.

“I see him in a really good place and I see him like a normal player. He has not had minutes to build his form, but I see him playing very well.”

Iraola was also asked whether he will rotate the squad going forward.

The former Bournemouth manager said: “This is going to be a challenge. I don’t think this game is the worst scenario as we played on Friday, so we’ve had good recovery.

“I think it will be more difficult for next weekend and the next game against Spurs in the Carabao Cup. This is what big clubs do, you have to think about the next games.

“I will not tell you the starting line-up. My players still don’t know the line-up, so I will not tell you.

“I have to consider we have more games and where they are physically. I don’t think this match is the most difficult scenario we will have this season.”

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