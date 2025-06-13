Bradley Barcola has made a decision on his future amid interest from Liverpool, according to a report in France, as a Premier League central defender decides to snub a move to Anfield.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool have been very active this summer. Jeremie Frimpong has already signed for Arne Slot’s side from Bayer Leverkusen, while Milos Kerkez could join him at Anfield soon from Bournemouth.

Liverpool have also agreed a record deal with Bayer for Florian Wirtz, but the Reds are not planning to stop there.

There has been speculation that Liverpool are planning to raid Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola, who is believed to be rated at £100million.

Barcola is one of the best young wingers in Europe and helped PSG win Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season.

The 22-year-old winger made 58 appearances for Luis Enrique’s side last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 19 assists in the process.

FootMercato has brought an update on the situation, and the report has crushed Liverpool’s hopes of bringing Barcola to Anfield this summer.

The French news outlet has revealed that PSG have no intention whatsoever of selling Barcola, who, according to head coach Enrique in January 2024, is “very fast”.

The winger is ‘considered untransferable’ by PSG, with the player himself ‘keen to continue the Parisian adventure’.

While noting Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s interest in the winger, FootMercato has claimed that ‘Barcola will not leave’, adding that the Premier League and the Bundesliga champions ‘can already put away their checkbooks’.

The report adds: ‘PSG isn’t selling, and the player won’t be leaving this summer. A shared desire to continue the adventure together.

Illia Zabarnyi turns down Liverpool for PSG – report

Not only are Liverpool not going to be able to sign Barcola, but the Premier League champions also look set to miss out on the signing of Bournemouth central defender Illya Zabarnyi to PSG.

According to TBR, Zabarnyi has held talks with Liverpool over a summer move, but it is PSG who are set to sign the 22-year-old Ukraine international centre-back in a £60million deal.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “Bournemouth realise, for want of a better phrase, that Zabarnyi’s head has been turned.

“That’s because of PSG’s interest in Zabarnyi and there is also interest elsewhere in the Premier League – all the top six clubs like him, they all admire him as a player.

“Bournemouth’s asking price is surprising, it’s around £60m they’ll get, so it does look like he’s going to, and PSG are most likely.

“We previously shared that Chelsea and Liverpool both like Zabarnyi – but would Liverpool take two Bournemouth defenders in the same window? Well they wanted Huijsen alongside Kerkez, so why not.

“But as it stands, Bournemouth realise that Zabarnyi wants to go and a third member of their back four is looking set to leave.”

