Liverpool have an agreement in place with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Bradley Barcola, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the chances of the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), being able to sign Ibrahim Mbaye, too.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 28 that Liverpool are determined to sign Barcola from PSG in the summer transfer window.

We reported at the time that Barcola has told PSG that he will not sign a new deal and wants to leave last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners.

Sources have told us that Barcola, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup, wants to join Liverpool.

However, PSG are not willing to sell Barcola on the cheap and value the 23-year-old at €170million (£146m, $194m).

On August 6, L’Equipe reported that Liverpool are not willing to pay more than €120m (£103m, $138.2m) for Barcola.

The French publication claimed that PSG were adamant about getting €150m (£128.5m, $178m) for the winger.

The report also stated that Liverpool have reached a contractual agreement with Barcola.

However, it has now emerged that a compromise has been reached between Liverpool and PSG, with the Premier League club willing to pay €128m (£109.8m, $147.5m) for the winger.

According to Liverpool-centric news outlet DaveocKop, Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with PSG over a fee for Barcola.

The report has stated: ‘There is an agreement in principle between Liverpool and PSG for the transfer of Bradley Barcola.

‘It’s important to note that the agreement is in principle, and nothing is signed or completed just yet.

‘The fee is believed to be in the region of €128m, with add-ons said to be more achievable in comparison to earlier clauses suggested.’

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Liverpool in talks to sign Ibrahim Mbaye, too

One must note that it is just one news outlet claiming that Liverpool have a deal in place with PSG for Barcola.

We need to wait for other sources to back this up.

While Liverpool fans will be over the moon with this latest update on Barcola, the Anfield faithful will also be delighted with what transfer guru Romano said this week on the Reds’ quest to sign Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG.

Romano said on The Market Madness on August 6: “There is genuine interest in Ibrahim Mbaye.

“There is a conversation with the new agent of the player, Jorge Mendes.

“Bayer Leverkusen were pushing, but now Liverpool are leading the race for Ibrahim Mbaye.”

Romano wrote on X at 10:15pm on August 4: “Liverpool have made contact with Ibrahima Mbaye’s new agent Jorge Mendes.

“Mbaye also has proposals from Bundesliga clubs — giving priority to #LFC project.

“Deal was close with Leipzig but collapsed after Diomande-PSG off.”

On August 6, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are in talks with Mbaye’s representatives and said that the winger himself is keen on a move to Anfield.

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