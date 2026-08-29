Bradley Barcola has been warned he could be making the biggest mistake of his life by joining Liverpool, having been advised by two former Premier League stars that a move to Arsenal would be better suited to his career.

The France superstar is on the cusp of sealing a blockbuster move to Anfield, after Liverpool finally agreed on a £120m (€140m, $163m) transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain.

As revealed by TEAMtalk back in June, Barcola had made it clear to Luis Enrique that he wanted to leave, having fallen behind several high-profile teammates with the European champions.

That ultimately backed PSG into a corner over his exit, and with two years left on his deal, the French giants decided to listen to offers for the 28-cap star.

However, the bidding war they were perhaps hoping for never materialised, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich stepping aside and leaving Liverpool free to strike on a package.

Despite that, Barcola has been told that he should have held out for the Gunners, who would be a better fit for his career.

Arsenal have agreed to sell Gabriel Martinelli with a club-record £56m move to Al-Hilal agreed, and with Leandro Trossard also departing, there is an opening in the Gunners XI.

Discussing why he should have moved to north London, his compatriot Marcel Desailly told SportsCasting: “At Arsenal, he’d be protected.

“It would be more a case of, come and join the squad, and get your minutes according to what the coach wants.”

Desailly also feels a move to the Emirates would present less pressure, rather than the intense scrutiny that would come at Anfield.

“I’d say Liverpool is the more high-profile move, but it’s also more of a risk,” Desailly added. “If your ego can handle being brought into the system properly, go to Arsenal. They’ll take care of you, and you’ll still play at the highest level with the Gunners.”

GO DEEPER: Sources explain secrets behind Liverpool’s £120m Barcola agreement, with shirt No, contract length, likely debut revealed

‘Sick’ Liverpool move a risk for Barcola

Former Arsenal man Bacary Sagna also feels a move to Merseyside is a major risk.

“Well, Liverpool didn’t have the best season last year, for different reasons of course,” Sagna told The Action Network.

“For him, to join the team now, I don’t think it would be a good career choice, especially after winning so much with Paris.

“Liverpool is one of the most important and respected English clubs. To play for them is something special. But the team seems to be a bit sick and recovering from the last season they had.

“They will get back to their best, but I’m not sure a move right now is the best one for Barcola.”

Despite that, one of the player’s former coaches has explained why the move to Anfield will fulfil a lifelong dream for the 23-year-old, having also talked up the outstanding qualities he will bring to Anfield.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will soon hope to get his hands on one of world football’s most exciting attackers, and while he did not comment directly on those links, he admitted he was hopeful that good news was coming.

“As you know now, we are trying to sign in that position,” Iraola said on Thursday. “And also, as you know, we cannot talk about players that are not ours.

“But it is evident that we are trying to improve and trying to fill that position because we don’t have the numbers. I hope we can have good news soon, but we are still not there.”

In addition to Barcola, Liverpool are also targeting a second wing addition and, amid links to a trio of names, an informed journalist has divulged which of Ibrahim Mbaye, Yankuba Minteh and Ismaila Sarr he expects the Reds to move for.

On the subject of Minteh, whose asking price seems to have crept up to £80m this week, his manager Fabian Hurzeler has made a personal plea to the player amid a very strong hint that his move to Anfield could be back on.