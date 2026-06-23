Superb £86m Liverpool swoop boosted by Fabrizio Romano as rival deal collapses

Fabrizio Romano has provided two updates on the chances of Bradley Barcola joining Liverpool, with Paris Saint-Germain failing to tie the winger down to a new contract.

Barcola is currently away at the World Cup, and he scored during France’s opening Group I victory over Senegal. He made Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad after registering 13 goals and seven assists in 49 club appearances last season, helping PSG to successfully defend their Champions League crown and also retain the Ligue 1 title.

PSG rate Barcola very highly, as he is already one of the best players in France and has the potential to develop into a world-class star.

However, the 23-year-old is considering a transfer as he is behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Luis Enrique’s pecking order for the biggest PSG matches.

Liverpool and Arsenal are vying to bring Barcola to the Premier League. PSG are aware of the interest and have set his price tag at €100m (£86m).

The two English giants have been handed a lift in their pursuit of the player, as Romano has confirmed on his YouTube channel that his new PSG deal has completely stalled.

“Bradley Barcola is on Arsenal’s shortlist for sure, he’s one of the wingers appreciated, but Barcola is also on the list at Liverpool,” Romano said.

“Liverpool keep a close eye on the situation of Barcola. They like the player, he was on the shortlist in 2025 and remains on the shortlist in 2026.

“The feeling on this story is that it’s absolutely open at the moment. Depending also [on] what Paris Saint-Germain want to do.

“What I can say on Barcola, based on all the rumours that Barcola will stay at PSG, he won’t go anywhere… it’s important to clarify that to my understanding at the moment, the negotiations between PSG and Barcola over a new contract are completely, completely on standby.

“PSG and Barcola are not advancing on any deal, and that is why his situation remains one to watch in this summer transfer window, according to my information.

“Let’s see what happens with Liverpool, with Arsenal, and eventually with more clubs.”

Liverpool have identified Barcola as an alternative to RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, who is proving difficult to sign. The Reds have offered Leipzig €100m but have been told to pay an eye-watering €148m (£128m).

During a recent appearance on the Born ‘N Red podcast, Romano discussed the futures of both Barcola and Diomande, revealing that Liverpool ‘love’ the PSG wide man.

“I’m not telling you it’s one or the other player, I’m telling you what I know, and what I know is that Liverpool are maintaining contacts for Diomande AND for Barcola,” he stated.

“It’s at completely different stages, because for Diomande they already sent an official bid, they are discussing with Leipzig, talking to the agents. With Barcola it’s an internal feeling I have.

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Liverpool ‘love’ Bradley Barcola amid Diomande concerns

“Internally at Liverpool they are discussing Barcola every single week, it’s a player they appreciate, a player they wanted already in summer 2025, but it wasn’t possible. So, they love Barcola!”

As per reports in France, Barcola is ‘thrilled’ by the idea of moving to Anfield.

But Andoni Iraola’s side need to watch out for Arsenal, who have reportedly drawn up an opening €80m (£69m) bid.

Any move for Barcola to Anfield could be hastened by growing fears around the Reds’ primary target Diomande.

And fears the move may collapse have heightened after a German journalist explained why Liverpool are finding it so hard to prise Diomande away from Leipzig.

The Reds have already captured Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna for €40m (£34.5m), but they want another wide player to help transform their attack.

Not only are Liverpool searching for a player to compete with Cody Gakpo, they also need to find Mohamed Salah’s successor.

Central midfield is another area Liverpool aim to strengthen, and they have teed up a stunning battle with rivals Manchester United.