Liverpool reach decision on selling Rio Ngumoha amid Bradley Barcola ‘agreement’

Liverpool have decided whether to keep Rio Ngumoha after potentially signing two new wingers this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Last season was a breakout campaign for Ngumoha, as he was one of Liverpool’s bright sparks during a very disappointing season. The left winger registered two goals and one assist in 19 Premier League games, while he also featured in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Ngumoha quickly became a fan favourite at Anfield, exciting supporters with his ability to take on defenders using his skill, speed and close control.

BBC Sport confirmed in June that Bayern Munich had made enquiries about Ngumoha after registering their interest in the 17-year-old sensation.

The report added that Ngumoha was not available for transfer as Liverpool see him as an ‘important’ player both for the present and future.

But with Liverpool aiming to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola alongside a second winger this summer, there has once again been speculation Ngumoha might open talks over a transfer.

However, Romano has insisted on his YouTube channel that the English wonderkid is not for sale.

“Just to clarify that, should anything happen, Barcola or not Barcola, two wingers – because Liverpool’s intention is to add two wingers to the squad, especially if Gakpo goes to Tottenham – in any case, Rio Ngumoha is untouchable,” he said.

“Rio Ngumoha was never close to joining Bayern this summer. Rio, for Liverpool, is [an] absolutely crucial part of [their] present and future project.”

On Barcola, Romano added: “Liverpool remain in daily conversations with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola.

“Liverpool have an agreement with Bradley Barcola on personal terms, a verbal agreement.

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool. Liverpool are ready to go strong for Bradley Barcola.

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool deal ‘on’ – Fabrizio Romano

“Liverpool are on it, I can guarantee that.

“Now it depends on the financial agreement. But even on Thursday, contacts took place between PSG and Liverpool, so the deal is on.”

Liverpool had also entered talks for Barcola’s PSG team-mate Ibrahim Mbaye. But Romano revealed on Thursday that Liverpool have cooled their interest in the 18-year-old as they consider a double deal for him and Barcola to be too ‘expensive’.

Liverpool are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Barcola, as he is their top priority for the wide areas. PSG want £145m for Barcola, whereas Liverpool do not want to pay over £120m.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has explained how Liverpool’s swoop for the Frenchman is advancing.