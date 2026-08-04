Liverpool identify £130m perfect Iraola signing as Bradley Barcola alternative

Liverpool have added Bournemouth ace Rayan to their three-man shortlist of potential backups for top target Bradley Barcola, according to a report.

Liverpool have entered talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Barcola after learning the French star would like to move to Anfield. So far, Liverpool have indicated they are willing to pay €100m (£86m) for Barcola, while PSG value him at an eye-watering €150m (£128.5m).

Due to this huge difference in valuation, there will likely need to be several rounds of negotiations before the two clubs can reach an agreement.

It was claimed recently that Liverpool are ‘preparing an opening offer’ for Barcola as they plot an impressive double winger swoop.

But Liverpool appreciate that signing Barcola will be a very difficult task and are therefore keeping their options open.

CaughtOffside claim Rayan is ‘Plan B’ if the Reds fail to bring Barcola to the Premier League.

Rayan is the first player Liverpool will move for if their pursuit of Barcola collapses, with Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Matias Fernandez-Pardo of Lille also under consideration.

Rayan in particular would be a brilliant signing for new head coach Andoni Iraola as the pair worked together at Bournemouth.

The Brazilian joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama in January and immediately adapted to the Premier League, managing five goals and two assists in his first 15 appearances.

Rayan’s form last season is even more impressive considering the fact he is only 20 years old and has the potential to become a top-class winger in the future.

Rayan is left-footed and likes to cut inside from the right flank, which could make him a more suitable replacement for Mohamed Salah than Barcola.

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Liverpool interest in Rayan genuine

We revealed in March that Rayan had swiftly been shortlisted by Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain after his quick start at Bournemouth.

Sources confirmed to us on July 16 that Liverpool had made contact for Rayan amid their search for Salah’s successor.

We understand Liverpool chiefs decided to move for Rayan after holding talks with Iraola over potential transfer targets.

However, just like Barcola, any move for Rayan will be very expensive. Our sources state that he has a £130m release clause that will become active in January.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed how advanced Liverpool’s talks for Barcola are.