Liverpool increase bid for Bradley Barcola as sensational double deal heats up

Liverpool have raised the stakes for Bradley Barcola as they attempt to sign the Paris Saint-Germain star alongside his team-mate Ibrahim Mbaye, according to a trusted source.

Liverpool have turned their full attention to Barcola after missing out on fellow winger Yan Diomande, who initially chose PSG before Real Madrid hijacked the transfer. Barcola wants to move to Anfield after being promised more game time by new head coach Andoni Iraola.

PSG are preparing for the 23-year-old’s exit by targeting both Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts, of Monaco and Ajax respectively.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday that Liverpool have begun ‘official club-to-club talks’ with PSG for Barcola.

Although, the two clubs started some way apart in their valuations of the wide man. Liverpool entered negotiations by informing PSG they would be willing to pay €100m (£86m) for Barcola.

PSG, however, hope to pick up a huge €150m (£128.5m) when selling him.

Liverpool have now signalled to PSG that they are ready to offer £100m (€117m) to complete the deal, as per BBC Sport.

The Reds are clearly getting closer to forging an agreement for Barcola, but there is still work to be done.

The transfer will likely be completed fairly quickly if the two clubs reach an agreement over a transfer fee, as personal terms with the player himself are not expected to be an issue for Liverpool.

Liverpool are trying to overhaul their winger ranks with an impressive double deal for Barcola and Mbaye.

According to reliable French reporter Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool have made contact with PSG for Mbaye, the 18-year-old winger who impressed for Senegal at the World Cup.

Liverpool pursue Bradley Barcola, Ibrahim Mbaye

As Barcola likes to play off the left and Mbaye prefers to operate off the right, the moves would see Liverpool bolster both sides of their attacking arsenal.

On Tuesday night, Fabrizio Romano posted the following update on Mbaye: ‘Liverpool have made contact with Ibrahima Mbaye’s new agent Jorge Mendes.

‘Mbaye also has proposals from Bundesliga clubs — giving priority to #LFC project.

‘Deal was close with Leipzig but collapsed after Diomande-PSG off. Talks will follow, as @FabriceHawkins reported.’

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that Liverpool have been contacted about the possible signing of a Real Madrid defender.