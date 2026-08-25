Ornstein rates Liverpool chances of Bradley Barcola deal as crunch talks confirmed

David Ornstein has provided a double update on Bradley Barcola as Liverpool push to sign the Paris Saint-Germain winger before the transfer deadline.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Barcola, who is eager to make the switch to Anfield as he eyes guaranteed starts. Liverpool have made the French star their top winger target, while they are also aiming to sign Yankuba Minteh from Brighton.

Liverpool and PSG are gradually getting closer to agreeing a fee for Barcola. At the start of negotiations, Liverpool offered €100m/£86m, whereas PSG wanted €170m/£145.5m.

But we revealed on Tuesday morning that Liverpool are finally growing in confidence about striking a deal for Barcola after two price drops by PSG.

On X, Ornstein confirmed that Liverpool are holding crunch talks with PSG to forge an agreement and prevent the saga from dragging on until deadline day.

‘Liverpool holding key talks with Paris Saint-Germain today in bid to bring clarity on proposed Bradley Barcola transfer,’ Ornstein wrote.

‘Important meeting to establish direction of travel on potential move, with 23yo #PSG winger committed to joining.’

On The Athletic podcast, Ornstein said: “He [Barcola] has emerged as Liverpool’s prime target for the wing positions.

“Let’s see if they can reach an agreement because there’s been this price gap [that] hasn’t been bridged yet.

“I suspect it could well [be bridged] before the deadline, maybe even a few days before it.

“In theory, that would free up Gakpo to leave, subject to suitable offers arriving.”

Ornstein expects Liverpool to sign Bradley Barcola

When asked to provide a percentage chance of Barcola joining Liverpool this week, Ornstein added: “I would give that an 85-90% chance. I think that’s gonna happen, I really do.

“I don’t think Liverpool would’ve come this far to walk away from it.

“And also, PSG have recruited in the attacking positions. He’s got two years to go on his contract, he’s not signing a new deal.

“He wants to go to Liverpool, that’s his choice. I think a transaction will happen, so the percentage is very high for me.”

Liverpool are also weighing up making a £65-70m bid for Minteh, even though his full injury timeline is rather worrying.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed his ‘expectation’ on whether Liverpool will snare Barcola.