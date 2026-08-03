Liverpool to launch opening Bradley Barcola bid as Fabrizio Romano announces new talks

Liverpool are set to hold fresh discussions with Paris Saint-Germain as they look to strike an agreement for Bradley Barcola, with a deal worth far less than €150million (£128.5m) in the Reds’ sights, according to reports.

Barcola has proven himself to be an elite winger during his time at PSG, though he is ready to leave the Champions League holders this summer. Barcola wants to become a guaranteed starter, which is something PSG boss Luis Enrique cannot promise.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue are also in the PSG squad, while the French giants are close to signing Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts, too.

Those transfers will help Liverpool in their pursuit of Barcola. Liverpool have overtaken Arsenal to emerge as frontrunners for the France international.

Football Insider report that Liverpool aim to agree a £100m deal for Barcola, despite PSG’s €150m/£128.5m valuation.

Liverpool view the 23-year-old as a top-class forward but feel that price tag is inflated.

The report claims: ‘Barcola has been on the Reds’ radar for several months now, with talks expected to ramp up in the coming weeks.

‘The 23-year-old has expressed a desire to explore a potential move to Anfield, with PSG also open to a sale.

‘Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for his services as Andoni Iraola aims to make his first big-money signing on Merseyside.’

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Sunday that Liverpool will hold talks with PSG as they accelerate their efforts for Barcola.

“Next week, new contacts [will be] prepared between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola,” he said.

“It’s not a surprise. Liverpool will try for Barcola. Now it’s time to make it happen on [the] club side, because the player, Barcola, wants to go to Liverpool.

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Bradley Barcola will be ‘expensive’ for Liverpool – Romano

“Barcola is more than open to joining [the] Liverpool project. The conversations will continue next week. My feeling, this is not going to be something imminent. So I don’t expect that he will go on Monday or on Tuesday.

“There is still work to do between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. So there is a possibility this is going to be a saga in this summer transfer window, but this depends on Liverpool, on how much they want to spend.

“Paris Saint-Germain are open to negotiating, but their conditions… [an] expensive deal. So negotiations are going to take place for Barcola, but don’t forget that the player wants to go to Liverpool and that Liverpool consider Barcola their top, top target.”

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