Fabrizio Romano drops Bradley Barcola bombshell as Liverpool ‘work’ on sensational deal

Liverpool are looking to sign Bradley Barcola this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Bradley Barcola will not extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, with Liverpool in pole position to sign the France winger.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz this summer, but they now want to bring in an elite attacker to take their forward line to the next level, and Barcola is their top target.

PSG have held talks about renewing Barcola’s contract in recent months. However, they knew it was ambitious, given the fact he is open to leaving to receive guaranteed starts.

French newspaper L’Equipe have revealed that the player has decided against penning a new deal with the Champions League holders, setting up a spectacular move to the Premier League.

L’Equipe report that PSG offered Barcola a significant pay rise, but he rejected the offer in order to prioritise game time, and, ultimately, his career.

Barcola knows his next move will depend on how the winger market unfolds this summer, though he is hopeful of getting a major transfer.

Romano confirmed Barcola’s decision by writing on X/Twitter: ‘BREAKING: Bradley Barcola will NOT sign new deal at Paris Saint-Germain, the decision is confirmed.

‘As always reported, he’s open to exploring a move this summer and will NOT sign new contract. Liverpool have Barcola on top of their list.’

Romano gave Liverpool a further boost with his next post, adding: ‘Liverpool have been leading the race for Bradley Barcola since April — and they are working on the deal.

‘Understand Barcola’s open to the move and gives priority to #LFC project if they can get a deal done with PSG. Liverpool, waiting for PSG indications on price/details.’

Arsenal are keen on the 23-year-old after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, though Liverpool are frontrunners in this particular transfer chase.

Bayern Munich have also been linked in recent days.

Liverpool in talks for Bradley Barcola

L’Equipe have previously reported that PSG want an eye-watering €150m (£128m) for Barcola.

Liverpool will have no appetite for paying such a high price. They have contacted PSG to find out whether a deal can be struck for a lower fee and are awaiting a response.

Liverpool would rather pay £100m or less as they also need to sign a new central midfielder and centre-back.

If Arsenal miss out on Barcola, then we understand they could turn to Nico Williams instead.

Meanwhile, a Chelsea star is among Liverpool’s defensive targets following an injury to Joe Gomez.