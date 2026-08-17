Bradley Barcola and Ibrahima Mbaye are both waiting to hear from Paris Saint-Germain over ongoing talks with Liverpool, with personal terms already agreed in principle with the Anfield club, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Barcola’s agent Moussa Sissoko and Jorge Mendes, who is now working on Mbaye’s situation, have both helped establish the framework for personal terms with Liverpool.

However, we understand the major obstacle remains PSG’s valuation of both players.

The European champions have been seeking close to £200million combined, but sources insist the arrival of Ajax winger Mika Godts has given them greater flexibility over their demands.

PSG had previously valued Barcola at around £145million, but we understand the player’s camp believe a deal closer to £125million should now be possible.

The situation with Mbaye is similar. PSG have been asking around £50million for the highly-rated youngster, but there is a belief among those working on the transfer that he could be allowed to leave for closer to £30million.

With Godts now through the door at the Parc des Princes, and Maghnes Akliouche and Ferran Torres already signed, talks between Liverpool and PSG are continuing over both players.

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Liverpool eyeing spectacular Barcola, Mbaye double deal

Sources close to the intermediaries involved have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are open to the idea of signing both Barcola and Mbaye and, crucially, have not told either camp that they must choose between one deal or the other.

The Reds’ planning could theoretically allow them to accommodate both.

Liverpool are ready to sanction Cody Gakpo’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur, but only if adequate cover is brought in.

With a replacement for Mohamed Salah already required, that would leave room in the squad and budget for Barcola and Mbaye in theory.

We understand head coach Andoni Iraola is also comfortable with Gakpo leaving, but only if Liverpool bring in a replacement.

For PSG, the fact that both Barcola and Mbaye were left out of Sunday’s Trophée des Champions clash with Lens was another indication that Luis Enrique accepts their futures are increasingly likely to lie away from Paris.

The key now is whether PSG are prepared to bring their valuations down far enough for Liverpool to make either deal work for them.

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