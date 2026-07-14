Liverpool have made fresh contact with Paris Saint-Germain in the last 24 hours over a potential move for Bradley Barcola this summer, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The 23-year-old French international is understood to have been made available as PSG seek to balance their books following significant spending in the transfer window.

Sources close to the situation indicate that PSG are actively looking to offload players to help comply with financial regulations, and Barcola has made it clear he wishes to leave the French capital in search of regular first-team football.

Barcola is understood to be particularly keen on a switch to Anfield, with personal terms not expected to pose any major obstacles should a deal progress.

Barcola has long been admired at Liverpool and has featured on their radar for some time. Club insiders remain relaxed about the pursuit, stressing that the Reds are confident of completing further additions before the window closes.

The move would add pace and dynamism to Andoni Iraola’s attacking options as Liverpool prepare for life after Mo Salah.

The Frenchman burst onto the scene with impressive performances for PSG and has notched an impressive 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 appearances in total for the European giants.

Barcola has also impressed for France at the World Cup, scoring against Senegal in the group stages and Sweden in the Round of 32, playing a key role in their qualification to the semi-finals, in which they face Spain this evening.

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Liverpool serious about signing PSG superstar

Despite Barcola’s top-class quality and exciting potential, he has found opportunities limited behind other superstars at PSG.

In fact, the youngster, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, started in just 21 of PSG’s 38 league games last season, hence why he’s open to taking on a new challenge.

A transfer to the Premier League would represent a significant step in his development, offering the chance to compete at the highest level on a consistent basis.

Liverpool’s recruitment team have been working diligently behind the scenes throughout the summer, and Barcola is viewed as a target who would be a statement addition.

The interest in him has only intensified after the Reds have faced difficulties in signing RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

While no agreement has yet been reached with PSG, the renewed dialogue suggests serious intent from the Merseyside club to begin pushing a deal for Barcola forward. Further updates are anticipated in the coming days as both sides continue discussions.

Should the deal materialise, Barcola would become one of several more new faces expected at Anfield this summer.

New manager Iraola is keen to bring in further additions and sources have stated they expect Liverpool to remain busy until the deadline.

The Reds have already brought in a new winger in Spanish international Victor Munoz, and will welcome French defender Jeremy Jacquet into their squad thanks to an already agreed transfer.

But Liverpool they are far from done in the window, and the work on a potential deal for Barcola is well underway.

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