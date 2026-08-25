Paris Saint-Germain have lowered their asking price for Bradley Barcola again as talks with Liverpool continue, with sources increasingly confident that a deal for the forward is edging closer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Barcola has remained Liverpool’s priority target since they missed out on Yan Diomande earlier this summer, and TEAMtalk understands the Reds remain confident of getting their man.

Liverpool already have an agreement in principle with Barcola, and the France international has made it clear to PSG that he wants to move to Anfield.

That stance has remained unchanged despite enquiries from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

PSG initially wanted around €170million (£145m / $198m) for Barcola, before reducing their valuation to approximately €146million (£125m / $170m).

That figure would have taken the transfer to around the level of the British record set by Liverpool when they signed Alexander Isak last summer.

But TEAMtalk can now reveal that PSG have lowered their demands again, with sources indicating they are prepared to accept around €140million (£120m / $163m) – a decrease of 17.2 per cent off their initial price tag.

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Liverpool eyeing £190m double signing of Barcola, Minteh

A £120m fee allow Liverpool to sign Barcola without breaking their own club-record transfer, something that is understood to appeal to the Reds’ hierarchy.

We understand the expectation within Liverpool is now that they will get the deal done, with discussions between the clubs having continued throughout the month.

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos, who effectively operates as the club’s sporting director, also hinted at further movement when speaking to Ligue 1+ TV at the weekend.

“The transfer window isn’t over, it’s important to defend PSG and the institution. You mentioned (Bradley) Barcola and (Ibrahim) Mbaye; we’ll see what happens.

“It’s like this every year. I remind you what happened last year with Gigi Donnarumma; it was really late. This transfer window isn’t over at all; it’s open. Even on the arrivals side, if we find a good opportunity, we’ll take it.”

Liverpool, however, will not complete a PSG double.

We understand the Reds have backed away from Barcola’s teammate Ibrahim Mbaye, with PSG’s asking price of around €70million (£60m / $82m) considered significantly above Liverpool’s valuation.

Liverpool value Mbaye closer to €40million, making an agreement difficult at this stage.

The Reds are also continuing to pursue Yankuba Minteh of Brighton, having already seen two bids rejected for the former Newcastle United winger.

Their latest proposal was worth around £60million, but our sources believe £70million could be enough to convince Brighton to sell.

Liverpool are now considering whether to increase their offer, with the club’s preference understood to be signing Barcola plus one other winger, and Minteh is the leading candidate for that second addition.

With talks over Barcola moving in the right direction and Liverpool still weighing up a further move for Minteh, the Reds are increasingly optimistic they can complete a major reshaping of their wide options before the window closes.

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