Liverpool have been warned not to sign Bradley Barcola

Michael Owen has advised Liverpool NOT to bring in Bradley Barcola in a big-money transfer, as the Reds ramp up talks to sign a £43million-rated alternative.

Andoni Iraola’s side are big admirers of Barcola, identifying the Paris Saint-Germain attacker months ago as a potential successor to club legend Mo Salah.

The 23-year-old has no intention of penning a contract extension with PSG, with his current contract expiring in 2028.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Barcola’s camp had held positive talks with Liverpool, however, he was never going to be a cheap addition.

Sources indicated at the time that Liverpool would have to break their transfer record to sign the French international. That currently stands at the £125million they paid for Alexander Isak.

Now, with Arsenal also interested, former Liverpool striker Owen has told Iraola’s side to look elsewhere, amid claims Barcola could cost as much as an “extortionate” £145million.

“That sounds extortionate, doesn’t it? For someone that’s not proven in the Premier League,” Owen told the Liverpool Echo about PSG’s reported £145m demands, as cited by Football365.

“Obviously played at the highest level, but, yeah, at some point you’ve got to say no, haven’t you? If it gets to £145m, I mean, wow, that’s eye-watering.

“I mean, I went on record a couple of months ago saying if I was Liverpool, I’d go and try to get Jared Bowen from West Ham to replace Salah. I thought that made a lot of sense.

“But, obviously, that doesn’t look possible anymore, so they’re going to have to.”

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Liverpool targeting Barcola’s PSG teammate

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are working on a potential alternative to Barcola, but it isn’t West Ham skipper Jarrod Bowen.

The player in question is Barcola’s PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update yesterday that Liverpool have intensified talks with the 18-year-old’s representatives over a potential move.

Mbaye, who is considered one of the most talented youngsters in European football and impressed for Senegal at the World Cup, is available for far cheaper than Barcola.

Sources indicate that around £43million would be enough to lure him from the Parc des Princes.

Manchester City have also shown interest in Mbaye, but are currently focused on other targets, putting Liverpool in a strong position.

Sources also say that Mbaye is open to a potential switch to Anfield.

He is a player to keep a very close eye on should Liverpool decide against signing Barcola – though that does remain a possibility.

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