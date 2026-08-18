Liverpool ‘tactic’ to sign Bradley Barcola for reduced fee revealed

Liverpool have initiated a plan to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain for less than his mammoth price tag, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Having missed out on players such as Michael Olise and Yan Diomande, Liverpool have made Barcola their top winger target. The Reds are also aiming to sign Barcola’s PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye to transform their attacking options out wide.

We confirmed on Monday that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Barcola and Mbaye, as both players are eager to move to Anfield.

Liverpool opened the bidding for Barcola at €100million (£86m), while PSG set out their demands at a huge €170m (£145m).

The Champions League holders have since warmed to the idea of selling Barcola for the lower fee of €146m (£125m).

Our sources state that Liverpool have raised their offer for the Frenchman to €115m (£98m) and are willing to go up to €140m (£120m) as a maximum.

Jacobs has told talkSPORT that Liverpool’s ‘tactic’ is to wait until the last days of the transfer window to sign Barcola for less than €146m/£125m, though it is a risky stance.

“If Liverpool wait and wait and wait, their feeling will be Barcola’s in an untenable position because PSG have ultimately added Ferran Torres, Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche,” Jacobs said (via the Liverpool Echo).

“But if they leave it too long, then the window could shut, or PSG could decide we’re just going to keep him and wait until 2027.

“This has got to come to a head one way or the other, but Barcola remains Liverpool’s top target. It just hasn’t been an easy negotiation to date.

“Liverpool’s entire tactic is around waiting, feeling in control of it, knowing Barcola wants the move, and then hoping the price comes down in the final days of the window.”

We revealed on Tuesday lunchtime that PSG have frozen out Barcola and Mbaye, deciding the pair will not play again until their futures are resolved.

Anfield reporter David Lynch is confident Barcola in particular will end up joining Andoni Iraola’s squad.

Lynch confident Liverpool will snare Barcola

“The talks are ongoing. I wonder whether the next thing that we’ll hear about this is a kind of done deal, to be honest, because the talks have been going on for a while. Everybody knows what’s going on,” Lynch said.

“PSG are willing sellers. Liverpool are willing buyers.”

Lynch continued: “PSG have kind of fulfilled their end of the bargain, which is getting everybody in that they needed to replace. Key to anything: Barcola wants Liverpool.”

The journalist added: “I’ve never really had any big worries about this deal, really.

“It just feels like this is all pointing towards Liverpool eventually getting the man.

“Barcola wants Liverpool.”

Reports in the French media have claimed that Liverpool have actually offered more than €115m/£98m in their latest round of talks with PSG.

Plus, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a new bid is coming for a Reds star who wants to leave.