Liverpool are finally close to landing Bradley Barcola in a massive deal from PSG

Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola, TEAMtalk can confirm, with the transfer set to be completed for a fee just below the British record and with sources sharing other key details on the negotiations.

As widely documented, Liverpool had been pushing to strike an agreement for the France international all summer after we exclusively revealed back on June 13 that Barcola wanted to leave PSG and had made a move to Anfield his priority.

Now, after hours of talks between Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes and PSG’s sporting advisor, Luis Campos, those efforts have now resulted in a breakthrough.

Sources confirmed earlier this summer that PSG initially valued Barcola at around £145million (€170m, $197m) before lowering their asking price to £125million as they sought a fee to equal the British transfer record.

Liverpool, however, made it clear throughout negotiations that they did not want to break the record again after setting the new benchmark last summer with the signing of Alexander Isak.

The Reds instead believed a deal could be reached closer to £120million (€140m, $163m), and TEAMtalk can now confirm that is the figure PSG have agreed to – a reduction of 17%.

The package will see £100million guaranteed, with the remaining £20million available through what’s described as very achievable add-ons.

That means Liverpool will fall just short of the British transfer record, but they have still secured one of Europe’s most highly-rated young attacking players for a substantial fee.

Barcola and his camp have now been informed that they have permission to travel to England to undergo his medical and complete the formalities of the transfer.

Terms over a lucrative five-year contract, through to summer 2031, have already been agreed.

TEAMtalk understands the move is expected to be completed well before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline, with the final stages now being put in place and with sources revealing other key details on the move…

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When Barcola can make Liverpool debut, likely shirt No

If all goes to plan, the player is likely to be in line for his Liverpool debut in the televised trip to face Ipswich at Portman Road on Friday September 4 (8pm).

However, boss Andoni Iraola will need to assess his fitness, with his last outing coming in the World Cup semi-final between France and Spain on 14 July, and may choose to delay throwing in his big-money signing from the off.

Barcola will also be free to take up his preferred No.29 shirt at Anfield, which has remained unoccupied for years at Liverpool and was last worn by loanee Arthur Melo during the 2022/23 season. Barcola will hope to fare significantly better than the Brazilian!

Barcola has worn that number since joining PSG from Lyon in a €45m deal from Lyon in summer 2023 and has made it his signature number since, initially taking inspiration from the fictional ‘story mode’ series about Alex Hunter from the FIFA video game series.

Taking inspiration from that number, Barcola has worn it ever since.

The agreement represents another major statement from Liverpool, who have been determined to add further quality to their attacking options.

Barcola has emerged as a key target during their summer recruitment drive and the club have now won the race for his signature despite the considerable valuation initially placed on the 23-year-old by PSG.

The Frenchman is now set to head to England to complete the final steps of his move to Anfield, with Liverpool having secured a deal that falls just below the British record.

Liverpool are closing in on Bradley Barcola… but still want ANOTHER winger 🔥@FrazFletcher pic.twitter.com/MaLLwtZgMi — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) August 26, 2026

Liverpool and PSG have agreed the £120million package, with £100million guaranteed and Barcola now cleared to travel for his medical.

Although not setting a new British record mark, the move will see three significant transfer records beaten.

For Liverpool, the focus will now turn to who next after Barcola.

Sources have played down claims that Liverpool have seen a bid rejected for Ismaila Sarr, with sources revealing the full truths behind those surprise links.

Any double deal would also place Cody Gakpo’s future in serious threat.

While we understand the Reds would prefer to keep the Dutchman until January, he has made it clear he is open to joining Tottenham Hotspur, and a new update on Thursday morning appears to have fuelled his chances.