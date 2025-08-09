Liverpool are “closely monitoring” Bradley Barcola’s situation at PSG this summer, it has been confirmed, though their chances of a deal do not look high with the player’s verdict on a move to Anfield coming to light.

The Premier League champions have spent heavily this summer strengthening their Premier League title-winning squad. With six major names arriving so far, Liverpool have splashed out around £265m (€303m, $354m) in a bid to not only defend their title, but in creating a squad that can also challenge to become champions of Europe, too.

It’s not all been one-way traffic, however, and the fact that the Reds have generated some £144m in sales means they still have room in their budget for more quality additions, especially with another sale – for Darwin Nunez – also on the cusp of going through.

In the closing weeks of the window, Liverpool still want to create more headlines by adding Newcastle striker Alexander Isak to their mix.

And while any deal would shatter the British transfer record for the second time this summer, they are keeping their eyes on other targets just in case Newcastle continue to resist their approaches and decide to make the Swede honour the three years he still has remaining on his contract at St James’ Park.

One of those other names under scrutiny is Barcola and strong reports earlier this week confirmed Liverpool interest in landing the exciting PSG forward.

And with Fabrizio Romano declaring the 22-year-old a “dream target” for Arne Slot, Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed the Reds were ‘ready to make a concrete offer’ for his services.

However, while interest from the Reds has been ratified by Sky Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, who claims they do have the budget to sign the €120m-rated (£104m, $140m) star, he insists Slot’s main focus still remains on securing the signing of Isak.

Posting on X, Plettenberg stated: ‘Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Bradley Barcola. However, there have been no offers or advanced talks with the player’s camp at this stage.

‘Alexander Isak remains the priority target for LFC.

‘Should that move fall through, the club would have the budget available for a high-profile winger like Barcola.

‘PSG remain relaxed, maintaining their stance that Barcola is not for sale. Internally, they view the rumours as a possible smokescreen linked to Liverpool’s pursuit of Isak.’

Bradley Barcola’s stance on Liverpool transfer revealed

With Liverpool putting all their energies into signing Isak – and an update on the saga on Saturday morning has explained why Newcastle are happy to make the Reds wait until towards the end of the window before sanctioning a deal – any move for Barcola does seem a stretch at this stage.

Rated as one of the best young players in Europe, he is is battling with Ballon d’Or favourite Ousmane Dembele, outstanding Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and PSG’s breakout star Desire Doue for a place in Luis Enrique’s starting XI.

Despite that competition, Barcola still managed 26 goals and 30 assists for PSG in all competitions last season as Enrique’s side became only the second French side in history to win the Champions League.

And while he does face a battle for his first-team place, ESPN reporter Julien Laurens claims that not only are PSG happy to reject all approaches that come their way, but that the player himself is also keen to remain at the Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future.

That information also tallies with what Romano is stating, who also insists the Reds cannot sign both Isak and Barcola.

“It’s not Barcola and Isak. If they can get him, Liverpool’s priority remains Isak. If Newcastle open the doors, Liverpool will go for Isak. That deal is absolutely still alive,” Romano told his YouTube channel .

“In case the Isak deal can’t happen, Barcola is seen as the dream target internally at Liverpool. As of today, Liverpool have not made contact with Barcola’s agents or Paris Saint-Germain, but they could make an attempt for Barcola before the end of the window if Newcastle close the doors to Isak.

“PSG don’t want to sell Barcola – they prepared a new huge contract offer for the end of the window after Bayern Munich approached them with interest in the winger in June. The only way for Barcola to leave would be to say he wants to join Liverpool. It’s not going to be easy because PSG see Barcola as one of the best players in the world.”

