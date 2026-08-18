Liverpool have been given a major boost in their quest to sign Bradley Barcola after a well-informed journalist insisted he had “no big worries” that a deal will be struck, though he is less optimistic over the chances of a PSG teammate joining him at Anfield.

The Reds are pushing hard to sign Barcola after a summer-long chase. Needing a global star to replace the pazzazz Mohamed Salah brought to their forward line, Liverpool have honed in on a move for the Paris Saint-Germain flyer, who we exclusively revealed back on June 13 was desperate to leave the European champions this summer.

However, striking a deal with the French giants is proving far from easy. PSG, buoyed by some of the hefty fees being thrown around the Premier League this summer, are placing a whopping €150m (£128m, $173m) asking price on the 23-year-old’s head – a figure which will shatter the British transfer record, which currently sits at the £125m that Liverpool paid Newcastle for Alexander Isak almost a year ago.

But with Liverpool officials already in Paris for further negotiations, and with our exclusive reveal on Monday that Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Barcola, there is a growing sense of optimism that a deal can be struck.

That is the feeling that specialist Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch also gets, and he has underlined his confidence that the signing will go through.

“The talks are ongoing. I wonder whether the next thing that we’ll hear about this is a kind of done deal, to be honest, because the talks have been going on for a while. Everybody knows what’s going on,” Lynch said on the Anfield Index podcast.

“PSG are willing sellers. Liverpool are willing buyers.”

Revealing why Barcola now has the green light to leave Paris, which a frosty Luis Enrique appeared to confirm on Sunday night before their 1-0 Trophée des Champions defeat to Lens, Lynch continued: “PSG have kind of fulfilled their end of the bargain, which is getting everybody in that they needed to replace. Key to anything: Barcola wants Liverpool.”

And with Maghnes Alkiouche, Ferran Torres and now Mika Godts all agreeing moves to the Parc des Princes, it’s now just a question of all parties agreeing a deal.

Insisting he has few concerns, Lynch added: “I’ve never really had any big worries about this deal, really.

“It just feels like this is all pointing towards Liverpool eventually getting the man.

“Barcola wants Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Monumental Barcola to Liverpool transfer shift as Enrique drops ice-cold update on blockbuster sale

Will Liverpool sign Ibrahim Mbaye after Barcola?

As has been well documented, Liverpool are also exploring a potential deal for his PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye, also a winger, as they look to add more firepower to Andoni Iraola’s attack this summer.

And while personal terms have already been agreed over a proposed double £155m (€181m, $210m) double deal, Lynch is less optimistic that a deal for the 18-year-old talent will also be struck.

“In terms of Mbaye, I still don’t really know where that one’s going to go,” Lynch added, while explaining how both deals will be treated as separate entities and not as a combined package.

Going into more detail, Lynch said he had “been cautioned against writing about him as kind of the only option there”, adding that Mbaye is “one of a number that they’re looking at”.

He insists that Barcola is much further along at this stage and very much Liverpool’s focus as they look to make a transfer splash.

“Maybe it does end up being him, but it doesn’t feel as kind of open and shut as the Barcola case really, I would say,” Lynch said of Mbaye.

Turning focus back to the 23-year-old, Lynch concluded: “I really do expect that he will end up at Liverpool. With Mbaye, I’m not quite sure, but he could do.”

On PSG’s negotiating tactics, Lynch added: “They’re trying to up the price for us. We will just push this to the very end of the window, where you could end up losing out on cash.”

After confirmation from our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that Mbaye has agreed a package to join Liverpool, trusted French reporter Fabrice Hawkins has verified our claims, confirming a five-year contract has been agreed upon by Mbaye and Liverpool.

Hopes that Liverpool will land Barcola also soared after the PSG star was told how he can force through a record-breaking move to Anfield.