Liverpool are ready to press home their desire to sign Bradley Barcola after reaching an agreement with the player over a lucrative long-term contract at Anfield – and now it’s reported that a very sizeable opening bid to PSG has also been launched.

The Merseyside giants have locked on to Barcola as their primary summer transfer target, having missed out on a deal for Yan Diomande, who is now poised to join Real Madrid.

While TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Monday that Barcola has already given the move to Liverpool his personal green light, talks have focused around, firstly, reaching an agreement with the player and his agent over personal terms, before attention focuses back towards striking an agreement with the reigning European champions.

The French giants will feel their hand with Barcola has been forced somewhat. As exclusively revealed by sources way back on 13 June, the winger had already made it clear he was unwilling to sign an extension to his contract, which now has under two years left to run.

And with the player already having expressed concerns over his reduced role for PSG, where he has fallen down the pecking order behind Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the timing now feels right for all parties to move on.

However, prising the player out of Paris will be no easy feat. The European champions, having witnessed the huge fees being spent on the likes of Elliot Anderson (£116m to Man City) and Morgan Rogers (£117m to Chelsea), are determined to secure an even bigger fee for their man, with multiple reports over the weekend claiming Barcola would cost a whopping £145m (€170m, $193m).

As reported on Monday, though, the Reds would be asking Paris Saint-Germain to compromise on that fee, believing that, even in this day and age of exorbitant fees, there needs to be some wriggle room on that asking price.

Now, according to multiple reports in the French media, Sky Germany and from several other sources, Liverpool have launched a huge opening bid for his services. And per journalist Achille Ashe, writing on X, the Reds’ opening offer is worth €105m (£90m, $120m) guaranteed, with a further €15m in easily-achievable add-ons, taking the total package to €120m (£103m, $137m).

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘compromise’ sought with Bradley Barcola talks planned ‘TODAY’ as PSG are sent immovable demand

Liverpool agree personal terms with Barcola

The good news for Liverpool is that they are reported to have already reached an agreement with Barcola to move to Anfield, with transfer specialist Nicola Schira claiming the Reds have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ on personal terms with his entourage on a six-year contract that would run until the summer of 2032.

Indeed, our sources can confirm that the Merseyside giants have held extensive discussions with the player’s representatives in recent weeks and have been given encouragement that the 23-year-old would be willing to make the switch to Merseyside should the two clubs agree a fee.

And on Monday, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey explained how he’d been told by sources close to the deal that Liverpool’s interest is now more advanced than at any point this summer.

“Barcola is Liverpool’s top target; there is no doubt about that,” Bailey confirmed.

“Before this, Diomande was the player they wanted more than anyone and nobody had done more work on him than Liverpool.

“Now Barcola is firmly in their sights. His camp have made it clear he would be open to joining Liverpool and, importantly, Liverpool also know exactly where PSG stand on his valuation.

“It is understood PSG have put a £145million price tag on him. They know exactly how valuable he is and, when you’re dealing with one of Europe’s elite young forwards, it is very much a seller’s market.

“I am told Barcola has again informed PSG over the past week that he has no intention of signing a new contract, and that could eventually force the club into making a decision.”

Regarding the fee, Bailey significantly added: “Liverpool are now preparing to make their move. Ideally they want to complete a deal for well below PSG’s asking price and, if possible, beneath their British-record £125million fee they paid for Alexander Isak.”

While Bailey insists the Reds are hopeful of eventually securing an agreement for the 29-cap France star, he says the club has been drawing up a list of alternatives and sporting director Richard Hughes does have nine other options under consideration should a move for Barcola fail.

Should the Reds be successful in their chase for Barcola, it has now emerged that Liverpool will look to sell a 50-goal star to help part-fund his signing.

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