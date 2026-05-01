Liverpool are set to be ambitious in their pursuit of a Mo Salah replacement, with one of Paris Saint-Germain’s most exciting attackers firmly on their shortlist, alongside RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

Salah, 33, is set to depart Anfield at the season’s end, with MLS and Saudi Pro League sides both pushing hard to sign him this summer.

Replacing him will be no easy task, and we have consistently reported how Liverpool are big admirers of 19-year-old winger Diomande.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed how one of those has been the subject of almost ‘daily contact’ from the Reds since December in an effort to sweet-talk him into a move to Merseyside.

However, with other sides also keen on Diomande and Leipzig sticking to their mammoth €100million (£86.3m / $117.6m) price tag, Liverpool are doing their due diligence on alternatives.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, PSG attacker Bradley Barcola is ‘likely’ to be on Liverpool’s list of winger targets this summer.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2028 with PSG and is likely to command a hefty fee, but certainly represents an intriguing option for the Reds.

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Liverpool shortlist PSG sensation

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in a deal worth €50million (£43.1m / $58.8m) and has established himself as one of Ligue 1’s best attackers.

This season, the attacker, who can play on either wing or as a centre-forward, has notched 12 goals and seven assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

While Joyce does not mention a specific price tag in his piece, previous reports have suggested that it could take €100million to sign Barcola – putting him in the same mega-money bracket as Diomande.

Liverpool have also been linked with Barcola’s PSG teammates Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, but they look even more difficult to lure from the Parc des Princes.

For now, Barcola is focused on finishing the season strongly with PSG, as they fight to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

If his situation opens up in the summer, Liverpool are poised to make their move.

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