Liverpool are in contact over signing Brahim Diaz, with a report in Spain revealing why Arne Slot is so keen on the Real Madrid winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, as the Premier League leaders identify an American star to succeed Andy Robertson.

Salah is one of the best forwards in the world and is a Liverpool legend. The Egyptian superstar has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup (twice) and the UEFA Champions League with the Reds and could add more winner’s medals to his collection by the end of the season. The 32-year-old has scored 241 goals and provided 110 assists in 388 matches in all competitions for Liverpool.

However, there is a distinct possibility that this may be the last season for the legendary Egyptian at Liverpool.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and there is no agreement on a new deal.

While Liverpool fans hope that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), thrash out a deal with Salah and extend his stay at Anfield, it seems that the Premier League leaders are already actively on the hunt for the former Chelsea player’s replacement.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Madrid winger Diaz as a player who could fill Salah’s boots at Anfield.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has claimed that the Merseyside club have made “informal contact” to find out about the situation of the Morocco international winger.

Liverpool believe that “Diaz fits perfectly into the team’s style of play thanks to his creativity, agility and ability to create imbalance in the attacking front”.

The Premier League club are said to be “willing to make a significant investment” to secure the services of the 25-year-old Madrid winger and “guarantee a quality replacement should Salah decide to leave Anfield”.

While Diaz is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up, he has chipped in with important goals and has made an impact whenever he has played for Los Blancos.

The former Manchester City prospect, who has been deployed predominantly as a right-winger this season, has scored four goals and given seven assists in 34 matches in all competitions so far this campaign.

During the 2023-24 season, Diaz, who can also play as a left-winger, attacking midfielder and second striker, scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 45 appearances for Madrid.

One of those goals came against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, after which former Liverpool and Madrid striker Michael Owen compared him to Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

Owen said on TNT Sports in February 2024: “As soon as I saw that first touch, the way he touched it and then took his second touch really early to go on the outside, he did get fouled, but that was just Lionel Messi, in a nutshell.

“It’s his quick little steps, it’s his size, it’s his left foot. It’s everything about him reminds me of the great man.

“Maybe Real Madrid have been cursing their rivals having him [Messi] for so long but they’ve got maybe a little carbon copy of one himself if he keeps developing, who knows, but that was pretty sensational.”

Liverpool could bid for Antonee Robinson

Diaz is not the only player that Liverpool could bid for in the summer transfer window, with a report claiming that the Reds have set their sights on Antonee Robinson too.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool want to win the race for Robinson and are increasingly likely to make a formal bid for the Fulham star.

Liverpool manager Slot wants to sign a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, who has had a difficult season on a personal level and has shown signs of slowing down.

The Merseyside club are reportedly expected to make a bid for Robinson this summer, but they will have to be patient as Fulham will not sell the USA international left-back until and unless they have a replacement lined up.

Latest Liverpool news: Murillo setback, Nypan blow

Liverpool have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Murillo in the summer transfer window.

Murillo has established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League and has been a key figure for Nottingham Forest this season.

Liverpool have reportedly taken a shine to the Brazilian, but it has been claimed that the defender is happy at Forest and is not going to push for an exit anytime soon.

With Forest having a very good chance of finishing in the Premier League top four, the club are in a strong position and are relaxed about Murillo’s future.

It is also looking increasingly likely that Liverpool will miss out on the signing of Sverre Nypan.

Reports last week claimed that Liverpool are “pushing” to convince the Rosenborg midfielder to join Arne Slot’s side in the summer transfer window.

However, Arsenal have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Nypan and have offered him a five-year contract.

The Norwegian midfielder has his heart set on a move to Arsenal, who have been able to beat Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa to his prized signature.

Meanwhile, trusted journalist James Pearce has revealed the latest he has heard about the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, all of whom are out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Pearce said: “I’m still confident that Van Dijk will stay put. I think he’s been by far and away the best centre-half in European football this season.

“It’s not only what he gives you on the pitch but he is that ideal role model, leader, talisman in terms of the way he conducts himself off the pitch as well.

“I think the fact there has been so little talk about potential options where he could potentially go, I think that points to the most likelihood of him staying put.

“With Salah we know there is strong interest from the Saudi Pro League. I think that will come down to a straight choice from him.

“Does he want to stay at Liverpool and keep writing the record books or does he want to go to Saudi? I don’t think he’s ready to walk away from top-level football.

“The biggest question mark is around Alexander-Arnold. Those close to him say there hasn’t been a final decision yet but if you speak to people in Spain Madrid are very confident he will end up there come the summer.”

