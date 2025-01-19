Liverpool are keen on signing a Real Madrid winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, with a report claiming that Reds head coach Arne Slot has personally been impressed with the player who is on the radar of two other major clubs.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of season, and no new deal is in place right now. While the Egypt international forward is happy at Anfield and would be willing to sign fresh terms with the Merseyside club, the two parties are far in terms of figures. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has also reported that Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are seriously interested in signing Salah on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

With the future of Salah wrapped up in uncertainty, Liverpool are already planning for life without the talismanic forward.

The Premier League leaders are on the hunt for a replacement for Salah, and Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz is now on Liverpool’s radar.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have been monitoring Diaz for months and have been impressed with the former Manchester City winger.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is looking for a skilful and creative winger, and he believes that Diaz fits perfectly into his team.

The report has noted that the chance to become a key player in the Liverpool team could be very tempting for Diaz, who has failed to establish himself as a regular in the Madrid starting lineup.

The 25-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, joined Madrid from City in January 2019 for an initial transfer fee of £15m.

Diaz had a loan spell at AC Milan from 2020 until 2023 before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The winger, who won the Premier League with City and Serie A with Milan, has scored two goals and given five assists in 22 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich also want Diaz

While Slot might be keen on Liverpool striking a deal with Madrid over Diaz, the Premier League club are facing competition from two German outfits for the signature of the winger.

Fichajes has reported that both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have been impressed with Diaz and believe that the winger would be a good signing for them.

Dortmund have a good relationship with Madrid, and the Bundesliga club believe that this could help facilitate a transfer of Diaz, who himself could be keen on reviving his career at Signal Iduna Park.

Bayern are looking for a potential replacement for Leroy Sane, who could leave at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga giants reportedly believe that Diaz would be a great replacement for the former City winger at the Allianz Arena.

Latest Liverpool news: Kubo interest, Kimmich talks

Diaz is not the only winger that Liverpool are looking at as a potential replacement for Salah.

There is speculation in the Spanish media that Liverpool are also keen on Takefusa Kubo, who is starring for Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The Reds are so keen on a deal for the 23-year-old Japan international winger that they are willing to include Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa to sweeten it.

With Kubo’s contract having a €60m (£50.7m / $61.6m) release clause, it remains to be seen if Sociedad would be willing to take a lower transfer fee and one of the players that Liverpool are reportedly going to offer as part of the deal.

Along with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold could also be on his way out of Liverpool. The England international is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season, and with no new deal in place, Madrid are determined to secure the services of the right-back.

With Slot looking at potential replacements for Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have identified Joshua Kimmich as a transfer target for next summer.

Kimmich is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and Liverpool have opened talks with him over a potential deal.

Bayern, though, have not given up hopes of keeping the Germany international beyond the end of the season.

The Bundesliga giants are in talks over a new deal with Kimmich, who is also able to play as a midfielder.

Slot wants a new left-back as well, and there are reports that Liverpool are keen on Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez.

With Andy Robertson not having the best of seasons, Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, is looking for a long-term successor to the Scottish star and believes that Kerkez would be a good fit.

