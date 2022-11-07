Brazil World Cup squad: Snubs for Liverpool forward, in-form Arsenal star but 12 Premier League names included

Brazil have named their squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup and while it’s great news for Gabriel Martinelli it’s not so good for another Arsenal star, while a 55-cap Liverpool man also misses out.

Martinelli, who has scored five goals in 13 Premier League games this season, gets the nod ahead of Reds forward Roberto Firmino, who has scored one more goal than his compatriot this term.

Another Gunners forward Gabriel Jesus also gets the nod, having missed out on the September friendlies.

However, there is no place at all for in-form centre-back Gabriel. The defender has been excellent alongside William Saliba for the table-topping Gunners this season.

Brazil start their campaign against Serbia on November 24 before taking on Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

In total there are 12 Premier League players included in the squad.

Liverpool stopper Alisson will go toe-to-toe with Manchester City’s Ederson for the No.1 spot in Tite’s squad.

Veteran Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is also named, along with Manchester United midfield duo Casemiro and Fred. Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes is rewarded for a fine start to the campaign. Liverpool’s Fabinho and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta are also included.

Tite has a raft of forward options at his disposal, with Tottenham frontman Richarlison included despite his recent injury problems, along with United winger Antony.

But it’s Firmino who misses out, having not played for his country since the Copa America final defeat to Argentina.

Brazil enter the competition as five-time winners but they have not lifted the trophy since 2002.

Brazil squad in full…

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

READ MORE: Liverpool midfield shortlist increases to include dynamic Ligue 1 captain