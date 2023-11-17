Brazilian giants ready to accept £30m Liverpool offer for midfield enforcer who ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for Klopp

Brazilian outfit Fluminense are reportedly ready to accept a £30million January offer for long-term Liverpool defensive midfield target Andre.

The Reds have been in the market for a new holding midfielder since Fabinho and Jordan Henderson quit for the Saudi Pro League over the summer, with late addition Wataru Endo not really adapting to life in the Premier League as yet.

Alexis Mac Allister has often been asked to fill the role of defending the back four but that is not really playing to the strengths of the Argentine, while the rest of the central midfielders available to Klopp all prefer to play more of an attacking role.

To that end, Liverpool remain keen on bringing in a younger player who is a natural fit playing as that defensive pivot.

In that regard, Andre is the perfect fit, with Football Insider claiming that the 22-year-old ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for Jurgen Klopp.

Andre was a player the Anfield outfit targeted over the summer and saw multiple bids rejected for, much to Liverpool’s frustration.

However, there was always the feeling that the Reds would renew their interest in January, and that appears to be the case for a player who also been linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Fulham.

And now Football Insider has added to that speculation by reporting, stating that Fluminense are ready to part with Andre for just £30m after he helped them to a historic first-ever Copa Libertadores triumph earlier this month.

The midfielder, whose game has been likened to that of Arsenal and England star Declan Rice, has so far racked up 55 appearances for his club across all competitions in a Brazilian season that runs until the end of December.

DON’T MISS: Premier League’s best finishers 23/24: Haaland way out of the picture in 85th

Andre also seen as future of Brazil midfield

Andre, who is under contract until 2026, is also part of the Brazilian squad for the games against Colombia and Argentina this month.

Indeed, he won his third cap in the shock 2-1 loss to Colombia on Thursday night – a game in which Liverpool winger Luis Diaz bagged a brace against his Anfield teammate Alisson.

🔴⚪️🟢More from Tim Vickery🟢⚪️🔴

“ Liverpool fans will be wanting to watch the Central Midfielder Andre who is almost certainly I think on his way there. They came in with a big offer in the last transfer window Fluminese didn’t sell because they were desperate for this first… pic.twitter.com/qVxFKjJyoy — Fluminense for foreigners (@Fluminense_eng) October 11, 2023

For a player still relatively young in age, Andre has already chalked up 160 appearances for Fluminense. Add in the fact that he is also being trusted to start important qualifying games for his country and there cannot be any argument that the midfielder is the real deal.

However, at a bargain price of just £30m, expect the mother of all battles – and that’s just from the four Premier League clubs mentioned.

There are certain to be other top clubs around Europe who will want to sign one of the top defensive midfield talents in world football.

Liverpool return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on manchester City in a blockbusting clash on November 25.

READ MORE: Klopp sweating as gigantic new Salah bid prepared after Saudis alter transfer strategy