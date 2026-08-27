Liverpool are looking to sign Bradley Barcola this summer

Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG after a breakthrough in talks overnight with the French side, according to David Ornstein.

The Reds have been chasing Barcola all summer and have held extensive talks with the reigning European champions in a bid to break the deadlock over their respective valuations.

However, Ornstein, in an update on his X account on Thursday morning, has confirmed that Liverpool are now poised to get their man.

‘BREAKING: Liverpool reach agreement in principle on terms of deal to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. Still details to finalise between #LFC & #PSG but moving fast after breakthrough overnight on package ~£120m, ~£100m fixed.’

The winger has already agreed terms on a lucrative long-term deal at Anfield, having made it clear he wants to leave the French giants to join the Merseyside giants this summer.

Indeed, sources revealed back on 13 June that the 23-year-old had informed Luis Enrique that he wanted to leave this summer in a transfer to the Premier League and with Anfield always his preferred choice.

Now, after hours of talks charting back several weeks, a breakthrough has finally been reached.

As revealed by sources on Tuesday, the deal has been made possible after Liverpool convinced PSG to accept a lower-than-expected price for the 28-cap France star, securing what we understand is a 17% discount on their original price.

With the move rapidly accelerating, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday morning that an agreement was imminent.

Romano stated on X: ‘Liverpool are now at the final stages of the Bradley Barcola deal with PSG. The negotiations moved to the highest officials at both clubs and a breakthrough now seen as imminent.’

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Barcola transfer to Liverpool will shatter three transfer records

Providing more context on those talks, journalist Ben Jacobs explained: “[There was a] key meeting yesterday as Liverpool try to get a bit more clarity now.

“If they don’t have an agreement in principle for Barcola this week, it’s not necessarily ideal to be leaving that until the final minutes of the window, especially when you still may need to resolve [Cody] Gakpo, and they want another attacker in.

“Liverpool are pushing now to see whether they can make a breakthrough, and that could potentially come as early as the next 24 to 48 hours.

“The price has definitely dropped from €170m [£145.7m], but how low is a point of debate among sources. Some say £120m; others still say a little bit higher than that.”

The move to Anfield, albeit now going through for significantly less than PSG’s initial €170m demand, will still shatter three transfer records in the process.

Firstly, the scale of the operation will surpass the Ligue 1 record for a player sold to an overseas club. Ayyoub Bouaddi set that record just this week following his £86m (€100m, $117m) move from Lille to Manchester City.

Secondly, the deal also looks set to become PSG’s biggest ever outgoing transfer, comfortably surpassing the €90 million received when Neymar joined Al-Hilal in 2023.

And finally, the deal will also set a new record mark at Anfield for a fee paid to an overseas side. That currently stands at the £116m package agreed just last summer with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool are closing in on Bradley Barcola… but still want ANOTHER winger 🔥@FrazFletcher pic.twitter.com/MaLLwtZgMi — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) August 26, 2026

At the proposed £120m, that will ultimately sit second on Liverpool’s all-time list, and the pressures will undoubtedly be on the player to perform.

The question at Liverpool will now turn to who next?

As documented, Liverpool still want to sign a second winger in addition to Barcola, though that won’t be Ismaila Sarr despite claims the Reds had had a £50m offer rejected on Wednesday, and with sources revealing the full truths over those links.

A double arrival could also have a knock-on effect for Cody Gakpo.

And while sources reveal Liverpool’s preference would be to keep the Dutchman until January, an update on Thursday morning suggests a move to Tottenham Hotspur is very much in the melting pot.