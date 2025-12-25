The latest updates on this LaLiga striker will dampen any links with Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth this week despite his previous struggles in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, but the verdict on his situation from reputable sources raise questions over the chances of a deal.

With Alexander Isak set for a few months on the sidelines due to the leg break he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool may have to weigh up finding extra cover in attack. Hugo Ekitike has performed well at centre-forward since his summer move – indeed, the former Eintracht Frankfurt prospect has been better than Isak in Liverpool colours up to now – but it might not harm for Liverpool to increase their attacking depth, even on a short-term basis.

One option to have been put forward on social media in recent days has been Sorloth, with a notorious X account claiming he could be an option for Liverpool to take on loan for the rest of the season.

Sorloth has started eight games in LaLiga for Atleti this season, so if he wants more gametime, he may have to explore a move.

That said, the 6’5 Norwegian has come back into the starting lineup for the past couple of games for Diego Simeone’s side, so he is still fighting for his place.

And any suggestions that he could be a candidate to move on loan will have to be taken with a massive pinch of salt after respected Italian journalist Matteo Moretto – who does a lot of his work in Spain – revealed the truths behind his situation.

Moretto told Radio Marca: “The normal thing is for Sorloth to stay, but if a good offer comes in for him, Atletico will consider it. Atletico are asking for €35-40 million.”

Liverpool have no need to spend on Sorloth

That price tag equates to somewhere between £30.5m and £35m in English money, which would be a significant investment for a player who has recently turned 30 – especially for a club that spent such big fees on Isak and Ekitike in the summer.

Therefore, don’t expect to see Sorloth rocking up at Anfield as a new Liverpool player any time soon.

And given he previously failed to score from 16 Premier League appearances for Palace, it might not be the worst thing in the world.

Sorloth has revived his career in Europe, particularly in LaLiga with Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atleti, but it doesn’t feel like he has convinced enough to earn a second chance in the Premier League – let alone with a better team than the one he struggled for before.

