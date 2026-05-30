Liverpool have expressed their “gratitude” to Arne Slot after confirming they have “parted ways” with the Dutchman following an end-of-season review and with a clear favourite emerging as their new head coach.

Slot has overseen a woeful campaign at Anfield that has seen Liverpool not only lose their grip on their Premier League title but also barely secure Champions League qualification, as the side just about salvaged a top-five finish.

A failure to win a trophy this season also ramped up the pressure on the Dutchman, with the Reds failing to progress past the quarter-finals in all three cup competitions.

As a result, and following an end-of-season review, the decision has been taken to remove Slot from his role as Liverpool manager.

Slot helped Liverpool win the Premier League title after his first season at the helm, but they failed to hit those heights in season two, with the club suffering a staggering 19 defeats across all competitions.

Now, in the wake of their decision to part company, the club has released a statement on their website, thanking the 47-year-old for his efforts in charge.

‘Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way,’ the statement on the club’s official site began.

‘Having joined the club in June 2024, Arne went on to deliver our 20th league title in his first season in charge, ending the 2024-25 campaign as LMA Manager of the Year having also guided the team to the Carabao Cup final and the last 16 of the Champions League.

‘He subsequently oversaw Champions League qualification for a second successive season in 2025-26 as the Reds also reached the quarter-finals of the same competition.’

In a joint statement, Liverpool’s ownership shared their gratitude to the Dutchman, outlining the “difficult decision” that has now been made.

“That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.

“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title.

“That accomplishment – made all the more remarkable as it arrived in his very first season in charge – was built on outstanding coaching and leadership every single day.

“He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person.

“As such, we can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come.

“Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

“Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.”

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Next Liverpool manager: FSG target Andoni Iraola

Per Fabrizio Romano, departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is now the clear favourite to take over as the next head coach at Anfield.

The Spaniard has impressed in leading the Cherries into Europe for the first time in their history, but he has now decided to leave at the end of his contract, leaving the 43-year-old in massive demand.

Indeed, while Crystal Palace held ambitious talks over his possible appointment, and with AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen also holding discussions over their vacancies, Liverpool have been forced to act quickly to ensure they do not miss out.

Iraola’s brand of high-press, high energy football – very much akin to the style preferred by Slot’s predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, now looks a very likely fit.

His relationship with Reds sporting director Richard Hughes also strengthened those links.

In explaining why the Reds decided to part ways with Slot, journalist Ben Jacobs explained on X: ‘A reluctant decision, especially in light of Liverpool winning the Premier League in Slot’s first season.

‘Liverpool had held an unwavering position during last season that no change would be made, but the club has now decided to bring in a new coach. The aim is to establish a more front-foot, aggressive and urgent style of football. Liverpool decided to move swiftly so as not to overshadow pre-season. The decision to appoint a successor is underway with Andoni Iraola a leading contender.

‘The primary objective is to recruit the candidate who best fits the preferred playing style criteria. Understand there are also likely to be further changes to the coaching staff.’

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