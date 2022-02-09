Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should have looked to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in January, according to one EFL club chairman.

The Reds had a quiet winter transfer window, only making one signing. However, they stole the headlines, with Luis Diaz becoming the most expensive January arrival for a Premier League club.

The former Porto winger is a signing for the present, as well as the future. Indeed, Liverpool boss Klopp revealed that he had tracked the Colombian for a while and initially planned to sign him in the summer.

According to Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony, though, Liverpool should have instead looked to dip into the Championship for a new attacking signing.

Indeed, MacAnthony insisted that Forest star Johnson would have proved a good signing. The chairman claimed that by signing Johnson, Liverpool would have trickled vital funds down the football pyramid.

Speaking to The Hard Truth podcast, Liverpool fan MacAnthony said: “I’m happy for Liverpool to spend €52million on a Portuguese guy.

“But I’d have loved them to have spent £28million on a player in the Championship and then that player’s sell-on will go to the club before.

“There’s not enough of that, for me, that goes on.”

Johnson, 20, has risen through the Forest academy ranks to become a first-team star. After initially breaking into the first team in the 2019/20 season, he starred on loan at Lincoln last term.

As such, he has come into the Forest team this campaign with eight goals and five assists in all competitions, playing in a variety of attacking positions.

He has also stood out in the FA Cup, playing the full match as Forest dumped Arsenal out before netting in the 4-1 fourth-round win over Leicester.

As such, MacAnthony added that Johnson may go on to become as good as Diaz. Crucially, he added that the player would cost a fraction of the price.

Liverpool should have considered Brennan Johnson

“People always say English players are too expensive. Well, with all due respect, I would say that the Championship is as good as the Portuguese league,” MacAnthony added.

“That player [Diaz] has, I don’t know, 15 goals and 10 assists.

“Well I could show you a couple of players, the boy at [Nottingham Forest], Brennan Johnson, will probably be just as good as that player down the line in the future.

“He won’t get sold for €52million, it’ll be more like £20million quid. No one bought him, Nottingham Forest wanted to sell.”

Indeed, reports have claimed that Brentford had a substantial bid rejected by Forest for Johnson.

Diaz, meanwhile, made an instant impact on his Liverpool debut. The Colombia international notched an assist in the Reds’ 3-1 FA Cup win over Cardiff at Anfield.