Brentford name their price as Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle queue up for on fire forward

Brentford have reportedly slapped a £50m price tag on in-form forward Bryan Mbeumo amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old right-winger has scored a very impressive eight goals in nine Premier League appearances this season and his dazzling form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are all looking to strengthen out wide and Mbeumo has emerged on the trio’s transfer shortlists, as previously reported.

According to talkSPORT, Brentford are anticipating offers for Mbeumo in 2025 but are unwilling to part ways with him for anything less than £50m.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has previously admitted that if he were to join a bigger club, Mbeumo would certainly be on his transfer shortlist.

“I’m convinced one day he’ll play for a bigger club. I’d definitely buy [Mbeumo] if I were at a bigger club,” Frank said.

Brentford have a track record of signing players for relatively cheap and selling them for big fees, with the latest example being Ivan Toney’s £40m switch to Saudi side Al-Ahli. Mbeumo joined Brentford in 2019 for a then club-record fee of £5.8m and it seems certain he’ll be sold for significantly more.

Liverpool could replace Salah with Mbeumo – sources

As we exclusively revealed back in September, Liverpool view Mbeumo as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, who looks likely to leave at the end of the season.

Salah’s Liverpool contract is set to expire next summer and those close to the situation have informed TEAMtalk that it is unlikely that he signs an extension.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are jostling for the 32-year-old’s signature and are expected to make him a lucrative contract offer in January. They are willing to make Salah one of the highest players in the world and this will be very difficult for him to turn down.

Mbeumo is on Liverpool’s Salah replacement shortlist, alongside Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are also keen to sign a new winger. They are unlikely to sign Raheem Sterling permanently and Mikel Arteta wants someone to compete with Bukayo Saka.

As for Newcastle, Miguel Almiron is likely to leave St James’ Park next year and Mbeumo represents a potential upgrade on the Uruguayan international.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the Magpies enquired about signing Mbeumo over the summer and their interest has not gone away.

Transfer gossip: Trent rejects Liverpool / Gyokeres race ignites

Meanwhile, the full focus of the Liverpool hierarchy is on tying right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract, amid interest from Real Madrid. His current deal expires next summer, prompting fears he could leave on a free transfer.

As reported, Real Madrid have long been in contact with Alexander-Arnold’s entourage and have made him a top transfer target for 2025.

Alexander-Arnold will be eligible to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from the start of January and Madrid are ready to offer him a lucrative deal.

Recent reports suggest that the England international has already rejected multiple contract offers from Liverpool and that he ‘intends’ to leave.

However, sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are confident of tying Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract before January.

In other news, top Premier League clubs are reportedly queuing up to sign Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres. Manchester United have been heavily linked with the striker in recent days as Sporting’s manager, Ruben Amorim, prepares to take charge at Old Trafford.

But reports suggest that Arsenal and Liverpool are actually ahead of Man Utd in the race for Gyokeres, who is ‘very likely’ to leave Sporting next summer.

He has a €100m (£83.5m / $108m) release clause in his contract, but it’s suggested that the former Coventry City man could be available for closer to €70m (£58.4m / $75.7m).

IN FOCUS: Bryan Mbeumo vs Mo Salah, stats last season

Mo Salah and Bryan Mbeumo, stats from last season