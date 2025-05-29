Brentford are close to selling a regular starter to Bayer Leverkusen and have launched an approach to sign a Liverpool ace as his replacement, according to reports.

Brentford quietly went about their business this season, securing a top half finish and scoring an impressive 66 goals in the Premier League. That figure bettered Chelsea’s mark of 64 and came within a whisker of Newcastle (68 goals scored) and Arsenal (69). Those three teams all finished inside the Champions League places.

However, Brentford shipped 57 goals at the other end and according to reports, that area of the pitch is ripe for improvement.

Both Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg have stated Brentford are primed to sell goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Romano wrote: “Bayer Leverkusen are advancing to final stages for Mark Flekken deal as he’s expected to be the new goalkeeper for Erik ten Hag (new Bayer Leverkusen manager).

“Personal terms are not an issue as club to club talks are well underway.”

A follow-up from Plettenberg on Thursday morning revealed the fee Leverkusen are negotiating for Flekken is in the €10m-€14m range.

But of far greater relevance to Liverpool fans is who Thomas Frank’s side are in talks to sign as Flekken’s replacement.

Plettenberg wrote: “Brentford are continuing to push to sign Caoimhín Kelleher. Talks with the player and Liverpool are ongoing.

“26-year-old Kelleher is expected to replace Mark Flekken. As soon as an agreement with Kelleher is reached, Brentford and Leverkusen will begin negotiations.

“The transfer fee for Flekken is expected to be between €10–14 million. Verbal agreement is done as revealed.”

Surprising Kelleher transfer fee revealed

Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to be a regular starter and amid the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, that cannot happen at Anfield.

Alisson Becker will remain first choice with Mamardashvili slotted in as No 2. Rather than take a demotion to No 3, Kelleher will be allowed to leave.

Initial reports including from The Athletic claimed Liverpool were setting their stall out at £30m for a player who has reputedly proven he’s more than good enough to be a top flight starter.

However, a separate report from Sky Sports claimed Liverpool’s valuation has dropped.

They stated: ‘Sky Sports News understands Thomas Frank’s side made an approach to sign the player on Wednesday, who the Reds value in excess of £20m.’

The price drop is certainly not reflective of Kelleher’s displays this season given he’s stood up tall when required. Kelleher even saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappe in Liverpool’s UCL group stage victory over Real Madrid.

Instead, it’s Kelleher’s contract situation that is likely to have prompted the reduction in asking price.

Kelleher is about to enter the final year of his contract and given it’s public knowledge he wants out, £30m may have been too ambitious of a target from the Reds.

Brentford and Liverpool have a recent history of doing business and specifically regarding Reds sales.

Both Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho were sold to the Bees last summer and Kelleher could soon be added to that list.

