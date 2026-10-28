Brighton reach decision on selling £100m Vuskovic to Liverpool as Van Dijk heir

Liverpool are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Luka Vuskovic as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, and Brighton have already reached a decision on whether or not to sell to the Reds.

Vuskovic joined Brighton from Tottenham in a club-record deal totalling £50m over the summer. The Croatian is widely regarded as one of the best teenage centre-backs in world football, and is proving why that isn’t hyperbole in the early going this season.

Vuskovic has started all eight Premier League matches for the Seagulls so far, helping Fabian Hurzeler’s side to keep a wildly impressive five clean sheets. He also notched his first goal for the club in gameweek three versus Leeds United.

A recent report from Football Insider claimed Brighton already believe Vuskovic is a £100m player, thus suggesting Spurs massively undervalued their asset.

If he were to move for a figure anywhere close to that amount, Vuskovic would become the world’s most expensive defender, surpassing Harry Maguire (£80m to Manchester United).

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Liverpool are one of a number of high-powered sides taking a very close look at Vuskovic.

Indeed, sources have described Liverpool as being ‘seriously interested’ in signing the Croatian who could serve as Virgil van Dijk’s heir.

The Dutch colossus remains a world class defender, though he’s in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Now aged 35, Liverpool must tread carefully and weigh up whether they wish to retain their top earner for seasons in which Van Dijk’s performance levels will only go one way.

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Brighton reach decision on selling Luka Vuskovic to Liverpool

But according to a fresh update form journalist Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool must look elsewhere if they do decide to let Van Dijk leave.

He categorically stated: ‘Brighton have no plans to sell Luka Vuskovic to Liverpool and are not entertaining any interest in his services.’

Vuskovic signed a five-year contract running until 2031 when joining Brighton. There’s also a club option to extend by a year, and there’s no release clause.

As such, all the power rests with Brighton who if their early form this season is anything to go by, could be competing in the Champions League next season.

Other high profile centre-backs Liverpool have been linked with as Van Dijk’s successor include Micky van de Ven and Jarrad Branthwaite.

For obvious reasons, signing Branthwaite from bitter rivals Everton will prove difficult.

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