Liverpool are a step closer to announcing another major signing after a connected deal was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, though the Reds will be forced to accept a delay.

The Premier League champions wasted no time in signing Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement. Moves for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz were quickly ramped up, with personal terms agreed with both players.

After three successive bids for Wirtz were rebuffed by Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool finally struck gold with attempt number four, though were forced into breaking the bank.

Liverpool have agreed to meet Leverkusen’s top-end €150m / £127m valuation, with a chunk of the package made up through add-ons.

Precisely how much of the package is add-ons and how easy they are to achieve should become clear over the coming hours and days.

Given the transfer window has now temporarily closed until June 16, Liverpool cannot officially unveil and register the German until it re-opens.

It is a similar story regarding Kerkez, if and when Liverpool agree a club-to-club deal with Bournemouth, of course.

Yet according to transfer guru Romano, Liverpool remain firmly on course to sign the Hungarian left-back in major signing number three.

Taking to YouTube, Romano revealed Liverpool will hold a new and what they hope will be a final meeting with Bournemouth “this week” to iron out the transfer fee, payment structure and add-ons.

The expectation is that a package in the £40m-£45m range will be the eventual outcome of the meeting.

Encouragingly for the Reds, Bournemouth have also wrapped up an agreement for Kerkez’s direct replacement at left-back – Adrien Truffert of Rennes.

That is a sure-fire sign Bournemouth will sell Kerkez sooner rather than later, though as mentioned, a deal cannot be officially completed outside of the window.

Fabrizio Romano provides Milos Kerkez latest

“There will be a meeting this week,” began Romano. “My understanding is that this meeting is probably not going to take place [on Tuesday], so you’ll have to wait a few more hours.

“I know it’s easy now to put ‘Kerkez: done deal’ everywhere because obviously my expectation is for this deal to happen. Absolutely, I said that weeks ago and that remains my feeling.

“The meeting will be soon, don’t worry, and Liverpool are prepared to close the deal for Milos Kerkez.

“So there will be this final round of talks to close the deal with Bournemouth. The deal with the player [on personal terms] is done, Kerkez wants to go to Liverpool.

“Bournemouth signed their replacement, with Truffert joining from Rennes. Now they’re planning for the medical test and contract signing.

“Truffert going to Bournemouth… when you prepare the way for your replacement it means the deal [for Kerkez] is getting closer.

“So Kerkez will go to Liverpool, that’s my expectation, but we need to wait a bit for the ‘here we go’, not that long.”

Liverpool can still finalise their agreement with Bournemouth in the gap between the windows, just as they did with Leverkusen regarding Wirtz.

But as stated, they cannot register new players until the window re-opens on Monday, June 16.

