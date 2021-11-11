A Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham midfield target has been handed an ultimatum by Inter Milan over his current contract status, as a free transfer exit looms large in 2022.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marcelo Brozovic looks more and more likely to leave Inter as a free agent at the end of the season, if he does not sign a contract extension with the reigning Serie A champions over the next two months.

The Croatia international sees his existing €3.5m-a-year deal expire at the end of the season. But despite Beppe Marotta being confident that Brozovic will eventually put pen to paper to stay, Inter are running out of time to get the deal done.

The 28-year-old already has a number of clubs queuing up for his signature, including the Premier League trio.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta also claims that both PSG and Atletico Madrid are monitoring Brozovic’s situation.

Tuttosport recently reported that Inter would meet Brozovic’s entourage next week. However, according to Gazzetta that the summit has not been confirmed as yet.

Liverpool shortlist Serie A trio as a defender deal is close Liverpool have reportedly shortlisted a trio of players from Serie A, as one deal is said to be close for a Brazilian defender, with more updates on Federico Valverde and Mohamed Salah.

The Nerazzurri want Brozovic to sign a new deal by the end of the year. If he doesn’t then they will assume he will wait until the summer for an exit.

Inter are in a hurry to get an answer either way, as they don’t want to affect Simone Inzaghi’s work on the pitch.

However, the report finishes by stating that Inter are not interested in a bargain January sale.

One subject off-limits for Van Dijk

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk will talk openly about his career in football, but one subject remains strictly off limits, according to a report in Holland.

The subject than defender Van Dijk “wisely leaves out” of interviews is not hard to pick. Having been left sidelined for pretty much all of last season and forced to miss Euro 2020, Jordan Pickford’s name is predictably off limits. Van Dijk was injured for nine months.

An anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee sustained in a challenge by England keeper Pickford did the damage.

The high, lunging tackle from Pickford was rash and ill-timed. It also went unpunished. The tackle which scissored Van Dijk’s right knee would ordinarily have been punished by a red card.

Pickford though avoided any sanctions because Van Dijk was flagged offside in the build-up to the incident.

Jordan Henderson told BT Sports: “Everyone keeps asking us about it so I’m guessing it’s a red card. It mustn’t be a good challenge.

“To be fair, Jordan came up and apologised to me after the game and [told me] to tell Virgil.

“It mustn’t be great. But yeah, not just that incident, we created so many good chances to score and overall we should’ve won the game.”

Liverpool and Van Dijk though furious about the incident, which derailed Liverpool’s title defence.

Understandably it’s a subject that the media find interesting. But De Telegraaf report that Van Dijk omits the subject when doing interviews.

READ MORE: Liverpool and Chelsea given timescale on Russian wonderkid by club’s director