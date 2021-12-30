Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka would be willing to move to Liverpool if the chance arose, according to a report.

The 20-year-old is already a standout name at the Gunners and in the Premier League despite his young age. Indeed, after his Arsenal debut in November 2018, he has enjoyed an incredible rise.

Not only has he racked up a century of Gunners appearances, he is a regular England international.

As such, Arsenal tied him down to a new contract last summer. Those terms expire in the summer of 2024.

But interestingly, journalist Ian McGarry has claimed on the Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool have shortlisted Saka as a potential new signing.

The Reds are looking to the future up front, which has become a priority area. While Mohamed Salah’s contract is the most pressing issue there for the Reds, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino’s contracts also expire in 2023.

As a result, reporter Duncan Castles added on the podcast that Liverpool are looking to sell at least two attacking players.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will snap up a January signing if the right opportunity presents itself. However, they are more likely to invest in their squad next summer.

And Saka has emerged on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist. Castles and McGarry note that Saka suits Liverpool’s style of play.

What’s more, they would be able to offer him a role in a team fighting for the Premier League. Saka has yet to play Champions League football, but Liverpool would provide that opportunity too.

Furthermore, Saka’s representatives are supposedly “very interested” in the initial Liverpool avenue opening up.

Still, Saka’s camp have also held initial talks with Arsenal about a contract upgrade.

Arteta hails Saka potential

Saka is, for now, enjoying his standout role at the Emirates Stadium. He has scored five goals and assisted four others in the Premier League this season.

Two of those goals came in the recent 5-0 win over Norwich, following which Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed the performance.

He said: “What I know, what I expect is what he does all the time.

“He works extremely hard, he’s a really humble boy, and he has a really special connection with this football club.

“His talent overall is unquestionable. But he needs his teammates, this environment.

“He needs a cool head, and he needs a very clear direction of what he wants to become. So time will tell.”

Saka also starred for England at Euro 2020, starring against the Czech Republic before notching an assist against Denmark.